Save $200 on this Polk Audio MagniFi Max deal ahead of Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday weekend deal nets you an impressive surround sound-capable sound bar at a considerable discount.

If you’re looking to take your holiday movie marathons to the next level, a powerful soundbar is a must, particularly one capable of surround sound without cluttering your lounge with cables.

Thankfully, the Polk Audio MagniFi Max surround sound bar is made for adding a larger soundscape to what your TV’s speakers can provide. Better yet, Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals have dropped the price to $200 off of the MSRP, bringing it down to $399.

Big sound for less money

As part of Amazon’s deal (opens in new tab), for under $400 you’ll get the sound bar itself, as well as two smaller speakers and a sizeable subwoofer for adding powerful bass. There are 3-inch drivers on the smaller speakers (perfect for wall-mounting), and an 8-inch one on the subwoofer.

Polk says that the speakers are “plug and play”, meaning you can connect them almost instantly once powered on. That’s done wirelessly, too, so you won’t have to worry about tripping over cables when you break to grab more popcorn.

There are 3 HDMI inputs, an HDMI-ARC input, and an Optical port to help facilitate a smooth setup, and while it lacks AirPlay functionality (see here for the best AirPlay 2 sound bars ), Google Chromecast streaming is supported.

You’ll also find a variety of EQ levels, with presets for music, sport, or movies, and an independent voice level control to alleviate losing what’s said amidst the action (we’re looking at you, Tenet).

Customer reviews are positive, too, with users regularly praising the swift setup process while also noting the size of the included subwoofer. Some have noted the high price of the product, but thankfully this sizeable discount helps negate much of that.