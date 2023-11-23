Get Summer on your mind with this Black Friday speaker deal at Amazon
It's never too early to plan your next pool party.
Happy Thanksgiving, all... but it's time to start planning for Summer. Between longer days, better weather, and a whole host of outdoor time, there's plenty to look forward to already.
If you're a music fan, though (and who isn't?) you'll have even more to enjoy when the time comes with this excellent speaker from Ultimate Ears.
The Boom 3 is a powerful, waterproof speaker that's built to be a rugged, reliable way to keep those good vibes going long into the night - and Amazon has cut the price by a third.
The retailer is offering the speaker at $99.99, a drop of $50 from the $149.99 MSRP.
Where to find the best Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals
- Amazon — Huge discounts on speakers and Alexa Echo
- Best Buy — Big price drops on multiple speaker sizes
- Walmart — Discounts on JBL and more
Not only will the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 power your parties in the pool and beyond, but the speaker is also packing 15 hours of battery life.
It also packs a Magic Button (the manufacturer's words, not mine) that lets you queue up one-touch playlists, or simply start and stop the music, while the companion app offers a customizable EQ, too.
33% off the Ultimate Ears Boom 3
Ultimate Ears Boom 3 |
$149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
This speaker has huge battery life and is designed for rugged use - meaning it's water and dust-resistant, as well as being drop-proof.
Price check: $99.99 at Best Buy | $99.99 at Target
This Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker doesn't offer the smarts of an Alexa or HomePod device, but you're unlikely to take those for a swim.
Even aside from Summer, these speakers offer impressive audio quality and plenty of volume, meaning they'll be ideal for the office Christmas party, or your own festive gathering.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom.
Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more.
He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.
