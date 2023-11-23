Get Summer on your mind with this Black Friday speaker deal at Amazon

Happy Thanksgiving, all... but it's time to start planning for Summer. Between longer days, better weather, and a whole host of outdoor time, there's plenty to look forward to already.

If you're a music fan, though (and who isn't?) you'll have even more to enjoy when the time comes with this excellent speaker from Ultimate Ears.

The Boom 3 is a powerful, waterproof speaker that's built to be a rugged, reliable way to keep those good vibes going long into the night - and Amazon has cut the price by a third.

The retailer is offering the speaker at $99.99, a drop of $50 from the $149.99 MSRP.

Not only will the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 power your parties in the pool and beyond, but the speaker is also packing 15 hours of battery life.

It also packs a Magic Button (the manufacturer's words, not mine) that lets you queue up one-touch playlists, or simply start and stop the music, while the companion app offers a customizable EQ, too.

33% off the Ultimate Ears Boom 3

This Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker doesn't offer the smarts of an Alexa or HomePod device, but you're unlikely to take those for a swim.

Even aside from Summer, these speakers offer impressive audio quality and plenty of volume, meaning they'll be ideal for the office Christmas party, or your own festive gathering.