We have a winner! This sub-$900 LG C3 OLED TV is the best Black Friday TV deal of the day

The LG C3 series is renowned as some of the best OLED TVs on the market, so much so that our friends at What Hi-Fi? made the 42-inch LG C3 one of the magazine's prestigious award winners for 2023. What Hi-Fi? said the TV is "Sharp, solid, and detailed without exaggeration."

With 25% off for Black Friday, the 42-inch LG C3 OLED is $896, down from $1,196. You'll be hard-pressed to find any television under $900 with as good an image as this OLED display, providing incredible blacks and a beautiful picture. Your Apple TV Plus content will look amazing, and it's the perfect time, considering Ridley Scott's Napoleon and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon will be hitting the service very soon.

Where to find the best Black Friday TV deals

The best TV of the year is under $900

LG C3 Series 42-Inch Class OLED | $1,196 $896 at Amazon The LG C3 Series are regarded as some of the best-in-class 4K TVs on the market, with OLED and 120Hz refresh rates to boost. The biggest saving is on the 77-inch model, but there are savings on the entire lineup to be had, right down to the cheapest 42-inch model.

The LG C3 is one of the best televisions out there for gaming, thanks to LG's Game Dashboard which "ensures all your games will be clear and smooth with less lag, stutter, and tearing."

Not only is the TV brilliant for anyone looking to play games in their living room, the High Dynamic Range (HDR) capabilities will make any movie night at home look far better than your local cinema.

This is a seriously good deal for anyone looking to purchase a new television this Black Friday. If you're looking for a larger television, the LG C3 is on sale in other sizes, such as the 77-inch, which is currently $1,000 off.