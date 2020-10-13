If you plan on doing a bunch of globe-trotting in your life, you'll come to realize that sometimes it can be a little tricky to navigate the world when you only know one language. Heck, even if you don't want to travel a lot, knowing multiple languages has been linked to better memory, enhanced decision-making, and an overall sharper mind. Learning a new language can be tough, and if you want to be fluent, it will take a decent amount of time. Luckily, there's some amazing software and tools you can get to help you learn Spanish (or other languages), and you can do it on your own time.

Rosetta Stone has long been touted as one of the best language learning software companies out there, and it has a wide variety of products to help all people learn new languages. Its Learn Spanish Bonus Pack Bundle is on sale for Prime Day right now!

This bundle gives you a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone's amazing material to learn Spanish on your own time. There are live lectures (which are replayable), a wonderful speech-recognition engine to help with proper pronunciation, and tons of extra resources like dictionaries, grammar resources, and more to help you become as fluent as possible.

Not only will you save money because of this Prime Day deal, but the Rosetta Stone Learn Spanish Bonus Pack Bundle comes with great apps for Mac, PC, iPhone, Android, iPad, and more. You can take your lessons with you on the go and learn on the fly! Get ready to travel, meet new people, and connect with people all around you by picking up this amazing deal on the Rosetta Stone Learn Spanish Bonus Pack Bundle!