Audible is simply the best way to listen to the latest (and your favorite) books from anywhere in the world, and with a Prime Day discount, you can start for even less. For this year's sale, Amazon has brought back one of my favorite Prime Day deals, the Audible Premium Plus Annual Membership , slashing $50 off, giving you the ability to listen for an entire year for just $99.50.

Audible Premium Plus gives you 12 audio book credits up-front, plus access to the Audible Plus Catalog, and exclusive sales. This special Prime Day deal takes $50 off the yearly price, so don't miss your chance to save.

The Audible Premium Plus Annual Membership provides you with 12 credits upfront, each good for any titles in the Premium Selection library, so 12 books total. The Plus Annual Membership also gives you access to exclusive sales, and 30% off Premium Sections without credits. If that wasn't enough, the Plus Membership also includes Audible's Plus Catalog, which features thousands of podcasts, audiobooks, and originals, all for free without credits.

Audible books can be streamed or downloaded to most smart devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Echo voice assistants, and more. Once you begin listening, your progress will stay in-sync across all of your devices, so you can pick up right where you left off during your morning commute, later in the day.

As with most Prime Day deals, this offer is exclusive to Prime members, so if you want to join the world's largest audio book club, then you should definitely sign up for a free 30-day free trial. Prime membership also gives you free 2-day shipping on most items, Prime Video, Prime Music, and other perks, all at a low monthly cost.