Those in the market for a new electronic razor, for yourself or someone else, now is the time to consider the Panasonic Arc5. For a limited time, it's available at a huge discount, courtesy of Prime Day 2020.

A wet/dry shaver and trimmer, the Panasonic Arc5 offers five ultra-sharp 30-degree Nanotech blades and ultra-thin ARC foil. In doing so, it provides a quick, close, and comfortable shave. With a charging time of only an hour, this razor offers a pop-up trimmer for mustaches, beards, and sideburns, and a multi-flex pivoting head for the shaving of the face, chin, neck, and jaw.

With a linear motor that delivers 14,000 cuts per minute, the Panasonic Arc5 includes a 10 stage LCD showing battery status at a glance. This package includes a premium automatic clean and charge station that drives and charges the shaver with a touch of a button.