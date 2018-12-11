Amazon's Fire tablets have always been one of the best values on the market, and when you have a chance to pick one up for less than its already-affordable regular price, you should jump on it. What sets the Fire tablet line apart, price aside, is that there are so many different options to choose from. You can get them in one of four colors, including blue, yellow, red, and black, and in a variety of sizes. There are some aimed specifically at kids, which Amazon backs with a no questions asked replacement warranty, and others that have up to a 10-inch display for the media lovers out there.

Right now, Amazon has nearly the entire lineup of tablets on sale, with the exception of the Fire 7. With these discounts, the Fire HD 8 now starts at just $59.99 for the 16GB version, which is $20 off. You can double the storage for $30 more, or step up to the larger 10-inch model with 32GB of storage for $99.99. The largest one also comes in a 64GB option, which is currently down to just $139.99.

If you're looking for a tablet for your young ones, you'll want to look into the Kids Edition tablets instead. The 7-inch Kids Edition is down to just $69.99, which is $30 off, while the slightly-larger 8-inch model offers double the storage and an extra inch of screen for just $20 more. You can treat your child to the largest offering from Amazon by grabbing the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $149.99. This is a savings of $50, which is also the largest discount on the tablets right now. Amazon backs all of the Kids Edition tablets with a 2-year worry-free guarantee that offers free replacements if your kids manage to break it, no questions asked. Additionally, Amazon offers enhanced parental controls like FreeTime Unlimited, Parent Dashboard, and more, which help you ensure your kids are consuming age-appropriate and safe content.

The storage within all of these tablets does tend to fill up on the quick side. Because of this, you'll likely want to add a microSD card to your purchase. SanDisk makes one specifically designed for use in Fire Tablets which is down to just $20 for 128GB of storage. There's also a wide variety of cases available for the various models, so be sure to check them out as well.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.