Eve's HomeKit accessories are some of my favorite smart home tech pieces with their hassle-free Bluetooth connectivity, sleek designs, and solid reliability. I depend on Eve HomeKit accessories daily for simple tasks like turning on an air purifier via a smart plug and critical jobs like keeping an eye on the home and even keeping my outdoor flowers hydrated. With Prime Day in full-swing, now is a great time to pick up some of Eve's awesome accessories at some fantastic prices.
For indoor security, I love how the Eve Cam works right out of the box without having to download yet another app or registering for an account. The Eve Cam works exclusively with Apple's HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video service, keeping my indoor activities private and only available to those who I share it with the Home app. I especially like how the Eve Cam works with my existing iCloud storage plan for keeping recorded video, and how I don't have to fork over my payment information to a cloud service that may or may not be around in a few years. For more on the Eve Cam, be sure to check out my recent review.
While Eve Energy may look like a standard smart plug, this compact option doesn't block the other outlet on the wall, and it uses Bluetooth for a direct HomeKit connection. Just like with the Eve Cam, I like how you can get up and running with automation and remote controls in minutes by just plugging it in and scanning the HomeKit code. Eve's plug also includes energy monitoring, which I have used for tracking the costs of running a small heater, and even on my washing machine.
Perhaps my favorite of all of my Eve HomeKit accessories, though, is the Eve Aqua. Since I am so unbelievably bad attending to plants in and out of the home, I just had to find a way to automate the watering process, and when the Eve Aqua arrived, I was first in line to pick one up. I currently have the Aqua attached to a hose spigot on my home's side with a small drip irrigation system connected that waters the flowerbed in the front yard.
During my morning routine, I check the weather, and if there isn't a high chance for rain, I flip over to the Home app and run my "water the flowers" scene. Of course, you can also create schedules, and a handy Shortcut can check the weather via Siri and pause watering for the day automatically. So if you are just as bad as I am with the greenery, then Eve Aqua may be an excellent fit for your home too.
Hey Siri — water the flowers!
Eve Aqua
Keep them hydrated
The Eve Aqua attaches right to any hose spigot, instantly turning an ordinary sprinkler into a smart sprinkler. Through the Home app, you can water the flowers on-demand with a tap or Siri, and you can set schedules in the Eve app.
Private and secure
Eve Cam
HomeKit Secure Video-enabled
The Eve Cam provides 1080p HD video, two-way audio, and smart notifications, plus it adds in an account-free setup and support for Apple's HomeKit Secure Video features.
Plug and play
Eve Energy
Ready to go
Eve's smart plug uses Bluetooth for a direct HomeKit connection without the need for an additional app. This smart plug can also monitor energy consumption and works in automation.
