Eve's HomeKit accessories are some of my favorite smart home tech pieces with their hassle-free Bluetooth connectivity, sleek designs, and solid reliability. I depend on Eve HomeKit accessories daily for simple tasks like turning on an air purifier via a smart plug and critical jobs like keeping an eye on the home and even keeping my outdoor flowers hydrated. With Prime Day in full-swing, now is a great time to pick up some of Eve's awesome accessories at some fantastic prices.

The Eve Aqua attaches right to any hose spigot, instantly turning an ordinary sprinkler into a smart sprinkler. Through the Home app, you can water the flowers on-demand with a tap or Siri, and you can set schedules in the Eve app.

For indoor security, I love how the Eve Cam works right out of the box without having to download yet another app or registering for an account. The Eve Cam works exclusively with Apple's HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video service, keeping my indoor activities private and only available to those who I share it with the Home app. I especially like how the Eve Cam works with my existing iCloud storage plan for keeping recorded video, and how I don't have to fork over my payment information to a cloud service that may or may not be around in a few years. For more on the Eve Cam, be sure to check out my recent review.

While Eve Energy may look like a standard smart plug, this compact option doesn't block the other outlet on the wall, and it uses Bluetooth for a direct HomeKit connection. Just like with the Eve Cam, I like how you can get up and running with automation and remote controls in minutes by just plugging it in and scanning the HomeKit code. Eve's plug also includes energy monitoring, which I have used for tracking the costs of running a small heater, and even on my washing machine.