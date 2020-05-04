What you need to know
- A new patch can detect coronavirus symptoms.
- The patch syncs with an iPad app.
- It's designed to be charged wirelessly once per day.
A new patch has been developed that is capable of detecting the symptoms of coronavirus including coughing and breathing difficulties, according to a CNET report.
The device is designed to be attached to a user's chest where it can then keep tabs on whether they are coughing or struggling to breathe. The patch can last a full day before being removed and then placed onto a wireless charger. It's at that point that the data is synced to an iPad app and uploaded to the cloud.
Once a day you peel it off and place it on a wireless charger, which triggers the patch to sync its stored data with a nearby iPad. From there the data is uploaded to a HIPAA-compliant cloud where a proprietary AI algorithm examines it for anomalies related to COVID-19. The device has no external ports for power or connectivity, making it easier to disinfect.
The unit is around the size of a large postage stamp and is designed to be used by those who are at a higher risk of infection. It's also able to detect a potential coronavirus infection particularly early, according to the company that makes it. Right now all data is being double-checked by a trained professional, but it's possible that the patch could handle a full diagnosis on its own eventually.
