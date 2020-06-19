Twenty years is a long time to wait, but for those die-hard fans of Pokémon Snap, our patience has paid off. That's right, during June 17's Pokémon Presents, the New Pokémon Snap was announced. While we didn't get to see much aside from some beautiful screenshots, we are very excited to see what this new game has in store.

The wait is over New Pokémon Snap Strike a pose Set off on a brand new adventure exploring the world of Pokémon behind a camera lens. Travel to unknown territories, bask in nature's beauty and try to snag a few snapshots of the wild Pokémon that live there. Use your tools and timing to get the perfect shot and compile your own personal Photodex. See at Nintendo

What is Pokémon Snap?

Pokémon Snap released on March 21, 1999 for the Nintendo 64. It's a single-player photography simulation game where players are sent to different areas like jungles, beaches, and caves to explore and take pictures of Pokémon for Professor Oak. He longs to study Pokémon in their natural environment, and what better way than to send someone out in the field in his Zero-One buggy to catch them in action rather than in a Poké Ball? Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo The concept of Pokémon Snap is very simple; snap pictures of Pokémon and fill the Photo Dex for Professor Oak. Of course, there's more to the game than that. You can't just take a picture and hand it off. It's an art form. You are a photographer after all, and the professor wants you to meet certain standards. Photos need to be centered, framed correctly, and they need to have enough of the Pokémon to get into the album. Each photo receives a grade and gets points based on size, the Pokémon's pose, and staying in frame. Players can earn more points for a little stylistic flair, such as catching more than one of the same Pokémon in the photo or capturing a unique pose. After you explore each area and earn enough points, Professor Oak will introduce new areas on the map so you can take more pictures. Plus, he'll give you new equipment that can help you uncover secret paths, draw out hidden Pokémon, or discover new poses and picture-perfect scenes. Of the original 151 Pokémon, 63 were available in the game. With so many new and different Pokémon in the last 20 years, who knows how many this new game will include! What we know about New Pokémon Snap so far

According to Nintendo, the New Pokémon Snap will have players exploring unknown islands and snapping photos of the Pokémon living there. While the game is new, the concept will remain the same with, maybe, a few updates. With the same goal of snapping the perfect photos of Pokémon in the wild, this new game promises a variety of environments where players can frame up some fantastic shots of Pokémon living their best wild-life. Some additional goals include discovering new, natural Pokémon behaviors and checking out areas we've never seen up close and personal. Another interesting detail is the number of players is to be determined. So, while the original was a single-player experience, this new game may feature multiplayer or even online multiplayer. What we hope for in the New Pokémon Snap

More info would be great, but barring the obvious, there are some things we hope will make it into the new game. The original concept was incredible. It was simple, straightforward, and easy to pick up and play. The only additions I'd like to see are some ways to take Pokémon photography to the next level. For instance, even though this was part of what made snapping a shot so rewarding, it might be nice to eventually earn a "stop" or "pause" mechanic to grab a great shot, perhaps after players reach the end. Also, any photo enhancements, like zoom, filters, or other details, might be a welcome change. As far as online multiplayer, a photo leaderboard might be a fun way wrangle up some friendly competition. Additionally, it could be exciting to have tournaments and challenges to get the perfect shot. In fact, it might be interesting how the New Pokémon Snap might integrate with Pokémon Go. Above all else, more Pokémon to snap and new places to explore might be just what this game needs. Is there a release date?

Currently, there is no release date for New Pokémon Snap. We may learn more information during the Pokémon Presents on June 24, 2020. For now, the game is listed as under construction. As more information comes out, we'll be sure to keep you updated.