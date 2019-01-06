The trials and tribulations of Withings are well documented. The once-independent hardware startup known for creating stylish, functional wearables, released a number of impressive products under the Activité and Steel lines back through 2016 — until it was acquired by newly phone-free Nokia. Nokia, like Intel and many larger companies that struggled to integrate wearables into their long-term focus, ended up releasing minor iterations of Withings' existing products until it reached a deal in mid-2018 to sell the firm back to its original founders. Newly independent once again, Withings is back at CES 2019 with a new lineup of products led by the Move and Move ECG wearables. Both are analog watches that measure steps and sleep and accrue workout metrics automatically from walking, running, swimming, and cycling.

The Move, available in early February for $70, is interesting because of Withings' long-term strategy for the line. While there will be five colors available at launch, including delightful aqua-and-white and red-and-white options, the company says it will release new colors on a monthly basis. And by year's end, Withings will allow users to completely customize every aspect of the watch, from the shade of the aluminum body to the strap to the color of the dials. With an 18-month battery, the Move series will likely be the more universal and interesting of Withings' CES announcements, but it's not the only one worth noting.