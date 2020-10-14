Digital photo frames can be a thoughtful gift for a loved one — especially if you're the type of family that takes a lot of pictures and wants to share them. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, right now you can save up to 35% on select Nixplay digital photo frames and score one for as low as $114.99. This is a one-day deal that's available only for Amazon Prime members.
As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.
Picture this
Nixplay digital photo frames
The prices of select Nixplay digital photo frames are dropping thanks to Prime Day! This one-day sale can save you up to 35% on digital frames that let you add photos and videos using an app on your phone.
Starting at $115
Today's sale features four discounted models: Nixplay's 10.1-inch Smart Digital Photo Frame on sale for $114.99 or the wood-effect variant for $119.99, the Nixplay Seed 13.3-inch Digital Photo Frame on sale for $154.99, and the Nixplay 2K 9.7-inch Smart Digital Picture Frame that's now down to $179.99.
These frames are perfect to give to a loved one that you can't be around all the time. Maybe your parents back home or a grandparent in a different town. You can share photos and videos from anywhere that get played directly on the frame from your phone or over email. They get to see everything new you upload as you upload it. You can even invite multiple people to share photos to the frame. Build a family sharing network of different frames that each hold unique photos and playlists.
The Nixplay app is available for both iOS and Android devices. It gives you full control over the frame. If you connect it to Google Photos you can keep the frame constantly up to date. It also works with Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram, and others.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HomePod mini is Apple's first to support Thread networking technology
Apple's new HomePod mini smart speaker will support Thread technology, but it will be limited to devices using Apple's HomeKit.
iPhone 12 mini is smaller than this year's iPhone SE, but not the original
A drawing of Apple's new lineup shows how the latest iPhones compare in size to their previous generations, and the results are interesting.
Apple condensed a 70-minute iPhone announcement into just 51 seconds
Want to see what Apple had to announce today but don't have 70 minutes to re-watch the video? Surely you can spare 51 seconds!
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro with one of these screen protectors
If you're picking up a new iPhone 12 Pro, keep that screen safe with a great screen protector.