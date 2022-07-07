Nomad, creator of the heavy-duty Base One Max, and premium titanium link watchband for Apple Watch has a pretty hefty sale at the moment - 30% off everything on their site. This makes many of their usually very expensive accessories more affordable. You won't even need a code - all the deals are ripe for the picking.

It also comes just days before Amazon Prime kicks off - and they've been very keen to let us know that these deals will only be available on their website rather than on Amazon. Prime Day is on July 12 and July 13 if you didn't know already - but again, if you want the money off Nomad, then you'll have to go straight to the source. This sale will only last until July 13 as well - so get in there quick!

Heavy-duty discounts for heavy-duty accessories