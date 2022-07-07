Nomad, creator of the heavy-duty Base One Max, and premium titanium link watchband for Apple Watch has a pretty hefty sale at the moment - 30% off everything on their site. This makes many of their usually very expensive accessories more affordable. You won't even need a code - all the deals are ripe for the picking.
It also comes just days before Amazon Prime kicks off - and they've been very keen to let us know that these deals will only be available on their website rather than on Amazon. Prime Day is on July 12 and July 13 if you didn't know already - but again, if you want the money off Nomad, then you'll have to go straight to the source. This sale will only last until July 13 as well - so get in there quick!
Heavy-duty discounts for heavy-duty accessories
Nomad webstore
With 30% off sitewide, you'll get a good deal off some of Nomad's coolest products. That'll make those expensive Apple watch straps a little less of a hit on the wallet, and make accessorizing your Apple kit a bit less expensive.
Base One Max | was $149.95 now $104.95 at Amazon
With a pair of Magsafe chargers on what feels like a solid block of Aluminum, the Base One Max is an impressive piece of kit. It'll charge your iPhone and Apple Watch while you sleep - but you'll need to bring your own 30W charger. With $30 off, it's currently available for $104.95.
Titanium Apple Watch Band | was $249.95 now $174.95 at Amazon
This link watch strap is a piece that looks a little like Apple's link strap, albeit in titanium and two color options. There's a neodymium magnetic clasp, and it's designed to fit perfectly with the titanium Apple Watch. If you've already bought a titanium Apple Watch, the price is likely not too much of a concern when it comes to your watch strap - but 30% off never harmed anyone.
Nomad Goods makes some seriously cool stuff that tends to come at a high price. This 30% off certainly makes a nice dent in many of the prices and makes some of the best Apple Accessories out there a fair bit more affordable. Wonder what kind of offers you can expect over at Amazon over the same time? We have an Prime Day Apple deals hub for that!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
