Nomad today released a new set of seriously rugged cables for all your tech including Lightning, USB-C and Micro-USB connectors. Constructed with a Kevlar outer braid as well as Kevlar internal reinforcement, these hard-wearing cables are sure to outlive the cables that came with your devices.

There are 11 new cables launching in total with various lengths and with differing connector types. Prices range from $25 to $45. Apple users will be pleased to learn that a USB-C to Lightning option is available in 1.5M or 3M with support for 18W charging speeds. There are also USB-C to USB-C versions with support for up to 100W charging speeds that will work great with a USB-C-equipped MacBook, iPad Pro or Android phone. Regular USB-A to Lightning cables are on sale if you just want a durable upgrade to your existing iPhone cable.

Strong

Nomad Kevlar Cable Series

With a Kevlar construction inside and out, these hard-wearing cables are perfect for taking travelling with Universal options designed for powering up all your devices.

Perhaps the most exciting options on sale are the universal cables. You can grab them from 0.3M to 3M with USB-A on one end and Micro-USB, USB-C, and Lightning adapters on the other end — perfect for travelling with. Alternatively, you can pick up a universal USB-C cable that is a USB-C core cable with a USB-A adaptor on one end and a Micro-USB adapter on the other to suit a variety of use cases.

The Kevlar cables join a product portfolio already known for its high quality that includes charging pads, phone cases, cables, Apple Watch bands, and more. The new Kevlar cables are available to order today from Nomad.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

More Prime Day Deals