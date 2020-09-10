The Novoo 10000mAh USB-C PD portable charger is down to just $10 at Amazon right now when you use coupon code NOVOO217 during checkout. The battery pack normally sells for around $25 and today's deal drops it as low as we've ever seen before. There's no way to know how long this deal will last, so be sure to grab one at half price while you still can.

This power bank is meant to be super compact. It is smaller than a credit card and super lightweight. You'll be able to carry it with you, whether that means storing it in a backpack or just putting it in your pocket. That makes it super easy to top off your phone while you're commuting or maybe you can use it to charge your device in a discreet way while sitting in a meeting.

The single USB-C port can recharge all your compatible gear like modern iPhone and Android devices, tablets, and even the Nintendo Switch. It has 18W Power Delivery to get your devices back to 100% quickly, too. In fact, a 30-minute charge via the USB-C port can get a device like the iPhone 11 Pro back to 50%. The USB-A port on the other side can be used to power up any of your gear that doesn't support USB-C.

The 10000mAh battery capacity gives you a lot of juice in a small device. Most modern phones could be charged fully two to three times before you ever have to connect to an outlet and your purchase includes a USB-A to USB-C cable to charge the power bank back up.

Existing owners give it 4.3 stars based on over 100 reviews. If the Novoo charger isn't for you, be sure to check out our list of the best USB-C portable chargers for some other choice picks.

Take advantage of the USB-C Power Delivery speeds with the right cables. Grab a USB-C to Lightning cable for your Apple devices or a USB-C to USB-C cable for your Android phones.

