When it comes to keyboards, it can be a very personal thing. But some of us just prefer the clickity clack of mechanical keyboards , because that tactile feedback of when a key is pressed just can't be beat. Plus, that sound can be relaxing for some of us. If you are looking for a great mechanical keyboard, then you're in luck! The Keychron K2 V2, which is what I use every day, is at its lowest price ever for Prime Day.

The Keychron K2 V2 is one of the best mechanical keyboards to use if you're a Mac user. You can choose between white or RGB backlighting and Gateron Red, Brown, or Blue switches. The K2 also has a dedicated F row with Mac multimedia keys. If you also use Windows, there are appropriate keycaps. K2 is also Bluetooth compatible, and you can switch between Windows or Mac mode with a toggle.

While many Apple users just stick with Apple's Magic Keyboard, I much prefer a mechanical keyboard any day. I absolutely just love a loud keyboard, where I can hear every keystroke — clickity clack! The Keychron K2 V2 is the best mechanical keyboard that I've used so far, and it's a great introduction to the world of mechanical boards.

The K2 V2 comes with either white backlighting, or you can go with the colorful RGB option, which would also include an aluminum frame, giving it even more heft. You also have the choice of Gateron Red, Brown, or Blue switches. In short: reds are the quietest but provide little to no tactility, browns are tactile and not too loud, and blues are loud and clicky. Browns are a great midway for office and gaming, and is what I have and use. Each one feels and sounds different.

One of the best things about the Keychron K2 V2 is the fact that it works with Bluetooth, with up to three devices. So you can use it with your computer, iPad, iPhone, or whatever else. You can easily switch between them on the fly by pressing "fn+1, 2, or 3." However, I prefer to use it wired to my computer. A toggle on the side lets you toggle whether the keyboard works in wired or wireless mode. And if you need to use Windows, there is another toggle to switch between Mac and Windows. Additional Windows keycaps are included, along with a keycap puller.