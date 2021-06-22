You got a great iPad deal, now protect your new 10.2-inch 8th-generation iPad (2020) or 7th-generation iPad (2019) with one of best iPad cases. I'm a huge fan of OtterBox, a company known for ultra-protective and high-quality cases. Take advantage of this deal to keep your iPad in pristine condition while also showing off its looks with a clear series case.
When you're looking for an iPad case, there are several features you should look for. You want a case that will protect your iPad from drops and scratches. You won't find a brand more trusted for protection than OtterBox. You may not want a lot of bulk added to that elegant, slim slice of tech we call the iPad, and the OtterBox Symmetry Clear Series Case protects without too much bulk.
If you like to show off that Apple logo, you're in luck because this case is totally clear. If you use an Apple Pencil or other stylus, you'll like the convenient loop attached for that purpose. This case even has a spine that you can remove if you want to magnetically attach a Smart Cover or the Smart Keyboard without removing the protective case.
This case is made from polycarbonate, specialized rubber, and nylon. The scratch-resistant micro-texture deflects scratches and scuffs.
Anytime you're choosing an iPad case, be sure that it will fit your iPad model. This particular case is only for the 7th or 8th generation 10.2-inch iPad, the models released in 2019 and 2020. It won't fit earlier models, and it won't fit the iPad mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro. The OtterBox Symmetry Clear Series Case is protected with a limited lifetime warranty.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now buy 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond merch including shirts and more
You can now get an AFC Richmond shirt of your own and it might be the best day ever.
Best Prime Day MacBook deals: $900 MacBook Air, $350 off MacBook Pro, more
If you're in the market for a new MacBook, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro, you'll want to check for a nice deal. Luckily, we've got you covered with all of the best deals in one place so you can avoid paying full price.
Amiibo restocks: Here's where to find the Metroid Dread amiibo
It can be really hard to get your hands on the hottest new amiibo. They tend to sell out quickly, so you need to be watching for when stores replenish their stock.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro with our favorite cases!
There is certainly no shortage of protective cases for your iPhone 12 Pro, but which ones are the best? Here are some of our personal favorites to keep your iPhone safe and sound.