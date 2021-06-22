You got a great iPad deal , now protect your new 10.2-inch 8th-generation iPad (2020) or 7th-generation iPad (2019) with one of best iPad cases . I'm a huge fan of OtterBox, a company known for ultra-protective and high-quality cases. Take advantage of this deal to keep your iPad in pristine condition while also showing off its looks with a clear series case.

When you're looking for an iPad case, there are several features you should look for. You want a case that will protect your iPad from drops and scratches. You won't find a brand more trusted for protection than OtterBox. You may not want a lot of bulk added to that elegant, slim slice of tech we call the iPad, and the OtterBox Symmetry Clear Series Case protects without too much bulk.

If you like to show off that Apple logo, you're in luck because this case is totally clear. If you use an Apple Pencil or other stylus, you'll like the convenient loop attached for that purpose. This case even has a spine that you can remove if you want to magnetically attach a Smart Cover or the Smart Keyboard without removing the protective case.

This case is made from polycarbonate, specialized rubber, and nylon. The scratch-resistant micro-texture deflects scratches and scuffs.

Anytime you're choosing an iPad case, be sure that it will fit your iPad model. This particular case is only for the 7th or 8th generation 10.2-inch iPad, the models released in 2019 and 2020. It won't fit earlier models, and it won't fit the iPad mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro. The OtterBox Symmetry Clear Series Case is protected with a limited lifetime warranty.