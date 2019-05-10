The latest models of the iPad Pro are powerful tablets that are capable of many of the tasks you'd use a computer for while being portable enough to bring nearly anywhere. Considering the expense of one, you'll want to make sure yours is well-protected, which is where Pad & Quill's newest Cambridge Leather iPad Pro cases come in. Designed with full-grain leather and upholstery-quality Herringbone fabric, these cases are available in two different color combinations and come in two sizes to fit either model of the 2018 iPad Pro.

Unlike other cases that look worse over the years due to wear, these new full-grain leather cases for the iPad Pro by Pad & Quill increasingly look better as they age.

The thin Cambridge iPad Pro case is equipped with a front flap cover that keeps your tablet's screen protected while not in use. Along with UV-resistant, marine-grade nylon stitching, these cases also offer an interior pocket for documents, an elastic strap closure, and space for the Apple Pencil to charge even while the front cover is closed. Meanwhile, there's a 3M adhesive backing that will secure your tablet inside the case; it's residue-free and reusable, too. Over time, these cases develop a natural patina and grow deeper and richer in shade.

One of the best features of this case is its built-in Viewing Stand that lets you prop up the tablet for hands-free movie watching and more. While it's overall similar in quality to Apple's Keyboard Folio Case, the Cambridge case doesn't come with a keyboard attached and starts at $80 less. It's even backed by a 25-year warranty. If you're interested in getting your hands on one, pre-orders are now available at Pad & Quill; the 11-inch case is debuting at $99.95, while the 12.9-inch case is priced at $119.95, and both are currently discounted by $10 for a limited time. Pad & Quill also offers monogramming options on these cases for just $10 extra.

