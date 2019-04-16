Amazon is offering the Panasonic LUMIX DMC-ZS60K camera with a $150 discount today only. The 4K-capable point and shoot camera has been selling for $400 recently but is down to $249.99 until the day is out as part of Amazon's daily deals.

this one-day deal offers the 4K Panasonic ZS60 at its best price to date. It's a great portable camera for day-to-day photography or taking travelling, and Wi-Fi makes it easy to get your photos off the camera to your phone.

The ZS60 features an 18 Megapixel sensor for high-resolution photos as well as 4K Ultra HD video recording and exclusive LUMIX 4K photo and 4K Post Focus photo capture features. The 30x (24-720mm) Leica DC Lens on the front is great for everyday photography and the lens-mounted control ring brings DSLR-like exposure control to a point and shoot form factor. On the back, there's an electronic viewfinder and touch-enabled LCD display on the back for easy viewing of your snaps. There's also built-in Wi-Fi to wirelessly transfer images from the camera and operate it remotely using a smartphone.

