Robot vacuum cleaners aren't all created equal. So is the case with the iRobot Roomba 692, which has been designed to focus on cleaning up after pets. During Prime Day 2020, the vacuum is available at a huge discount. For a limited time, of course.

Featuring a Wi-Fi connection, the iRobot Roomba 692 works with the iRobot HOME app. In doing so, you can set cleaning schedules from your phone with ease. Better still, the vacuum uses artificial intelligence to learn about your cleaning habits to offer personalized schedules. Through direct detect sensors, the vacuum also knows where to find the dirtiest areas in your home. It also fully supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, meaning to can start a cleaning job with your voice.

For carpets and hard floors, the Roomba 692 also offers a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt. There's also an auto-adjusting cleaning head that adapts its height to clean all surfaces effectively.