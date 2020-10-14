When it comes to dental care, one of the most important things that you should be doing is, well obviously, brushing your teeth, in addition to flossing and using mouthwash. But if you're still using a regular old toothbrush, what are you doing? It's time to upgrade to an electric toothbrush , like the Philips Sonicare, and right now you can get the Sonicare ExpertClean Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for just $100 for Prime Day.

The Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 comes in different color options, is rechargeable, has three intensities and four cleaning modes, and comes with a convenient travel case. It also features Bluetooth to connect with your phone, and the pressure sensors let you know when you're applying too much pressure while brushing.

I know that no one likes going to the dentist or even talking about brushing their teeth. It's so boring! But the truth is that we all need to do it, even if we don't like it — such is life. But I will say that ever since I switched over from a regular, "dumb" toothbrush to a Philips Sonicare, my teeth have never felt cleaner.

While I just have the basic Sonicare, the ExpertClean 7500 that is on sale right now for Prime Day is an excellent option, and definitely gives you a lot of bang for your buck. With the ExpertClean 7500, it can remove up to 10X more plaque than a regular toothbrush, so you will surely feel that clean. A pressure sensor also alerts you when you are putting too much pressure on your teeth as you brush, because bleeding gums is no fun, right?

The Bluetooth connectivity of this model lets you use the companion app to check on your cleaning progress, ensuring that you are on your way to a healthier clean. It also helps make sure you're keeping up with your healthy habits of brushing twice a day, and more. The ExpertClean 7500 also has three different intensity levels and four modes: Clean, White+, Gum Health, and Deep Clean. The different modes will have different motions for their own dedicated purpose.

With this bundle, you also get a convenient travel case for storing your Sonicare ExpertClean when you go on trips. I wish I had a travel case for my basic Sonicare! The ExpertClean 7500 also comes with one replacement brush head (replace after three months), but you can even sign up for Amazon Dash Replenishment for Sonicare brush heads if needed.

I love my Sonicare and have been using one for years. The ExpertClean 7500 is just one of many great Sonicare options, and it's one you shouldn't miss out on this Prime Day.