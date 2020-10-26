These days, most of us have a few USB-powered devices but depending on the charging accessories you own, it can be difficult to keep them all powered up at the same time. The RAVPower 65W USB Desktop Charging Station is designed to solve that problem and lets you power up to four devices at once. Today it's down to just $34.99 at Amazon for the first time when you clip the coupon on its product page and then use promo code IXSGSANI during checkout. That saves you $15 off its usual cost and beats the best price this charger has ever reached without a promo code before.

$15 Savings RAVPower 65W 4-port USB Desktop Charging Station Keep USB ports close by with this 65W USB Desktop Charging Station by RAVPower. It's equipped with two USB-C ports as well as two USB-A ports. Clip the coupon on its product page and use the following code at checkout to save $15. $34.99 $49.99 $15 off See at Amazon With coupon: IXSGSANI

RAVPower's 65W USB Desktop Charging Station is a perfect pick-up for those who recently began working at home and want to keep their phone or tablet powered up close to their computer desk. It's equipped with two USB-C ports with Power Delivery, as well as two USB-A ports and a 65W total output. That means you could charge a USB-C laptop like the MacBook Air at 45W and a tablet at 18W simultaneously. The charger intelligently distributes the 65W between all four USB ports when they're all in use, ensuring all your devices are powered up efficiently.

With advanced GaN technology, this compact charging station is able to maximize its charging efficiency without getting too hot. Plus, it's a suitable fit for all types of devices, including Android and iOS phones and tablets. It can even power up the Nintendo Switch.

Make sure to add some USB-C cables or USB-A cables to your cart with this purchase if you don't have enough at home already.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, Prime Gaming, and more.