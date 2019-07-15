Prime Day has deals for everything inside and outside of your home, but what about on the road? From car chargers to cleaners and cables, these are the automotive accessories your faithful ride deserves — nay, demands — this Prime Day.

For today, tomorrow, and years to come, the Maxboost Charger with its insane 45W Power Delivery speeds will keep all your tech big and small charged in the car, and the iOttie CD Slot mount is the lowest price we've seen a good while. There are tons more auto accessories to be had during Prime Day, and we'll keep this roundup updated as we find them.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.