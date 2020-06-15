Running low on storage? Amazon is having a sale on PNY storage products, from SD cards to flash drives and more, for just one day only. With prices up to 30% off, it's the perfect time to make your move if you're in need of a larger or more reliable storage solution for some of the devices you own, be it a computer, camera, Nintendo Switch, or your phone. You'll even score free shipping if your order total reaches above $25 or you check out with Prime.
Store more for less
PNY Storage Sale
If you're looking for a new SD card for your camera, RAM for your computer, or additional storage for your mobile device, today's sale is the way to get them for less. A variety of PNY's gear is on sale with prices from $5 for a limited time.
Up to 30% off
We've seen prices for microSD cards continually drop over the past few months, and with this sale you can pick up the PNY Elite-X 128GB microSD card for just $16.99, which is one of its best prices ever. It averages $23 so today's deal is certainly worth snapping up. If you need more space, the 256GB version is also on sale at $31.99 which is around $12 less than it usually sells for. Both of these cards are reliable, fast, and can be used in a variety of devices including action cameras, smartphones, drones, tablets, PCs, and more. For those who need a full-size SD card, the deals start at just $5.49 for those.
Portable storage is great for toting essential files around, and flash drives are a perfect way to keep lots of your favorite and most personal data with you at all times. There are a bunch of them on sale today, from a pair of affordable 32GB flash drives at just $8 to high-capacity and even Lightning-equipped models.
It's well worth checking out the sale in full to see what's on offer. Just be sure to place your orders before the promotion ends tonight.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
