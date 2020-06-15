Running low on storage? Amazon is having a sale on PNY storage products, from SD cards to flash drives and more, for just one day only. With prices up to 30% off, it's the perfect time to make your move if you're in need of a larger or more reliable storage solution for some of the devices you own, be it a computer, camera, Nintendo Switch, or your phone. You'll even score free shipping if your order total reaches above $25 or you check out with Prime.

Store more for less PNY Storage Sale If you're looking for a new SD card for your camera, RAM for your computer, or additional storage for your mobile device, today's sale is the way to get them for less. A variety of PNY's gear is on sale with prices from $5 for a limited time. Up to 30% off See at Amazon

We've seen prices for microSD cards continually drop over the past few months, and with this sale you can pick up the PNY Elite-X 128GB microSD card for just $16.99, which is one of its best prices ever. It averages $23 so today's deal is certainly worth snapping up. If you need more space, the 256GB version is also on sale at $31.99 which is around $12 less than it usually sells for. Both of these cards are reliable, fast, and can be used in a variety of devices including action cameras, smartphones, drones, tablets, PCs, and more. For those who need a full-size SD card, the deals start at just $5.49 for those.

Portable storage is great for toting essential files around, and flash drives are a perfect way to keep lots of your favorite and most personal data with you at all times. There are a bunch of them on sale today, from a pair of affordable 32GB flash drives at just $8 to high-capacity and even Lightning-equipped models.

It's well worth checking out the sale in full to see what's on offer. Just be sure to place your orders before the promotion ends tonight.