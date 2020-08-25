Running low on storage? Amazon is having a sale on PNY storage products, from SD cards to flash drives and more, for just one day only. With prices discounted by 20% or more, it's the perfect time to make your move if you're in need of a larger or more reliable storage solution for some of the devices you own, be it a computer, camera, Nintendo Switch, or your phone. You'll even score free shipping if your order total reaches above $25 or you check out with Prime.
Store more for less
PNY Storage Sale
If you're looking for a new SD card for your camera, RAM for your computer, or additional storage for your mobile device, today's sale is the way to get them for less. A variety of PNY's gear is on sale with prices from $7 for a limited time.
From $7
We've seen prices for microSD cards continually drop over the past few months and, with this sale, you can pick up the PNY Pro Elite 128GB microSD card for just $17.59 which is its best price in months. It sells for $22 usually so today's deal is certainly worth snapping up. If you need more space, the 256GB and 512GB versions are also on sale at $32.99 and $67.99, respectively. Both of these cards are currently at their best-ever prices.
These reliable, fast microSD cards can be used in a variety of devices including action cameras, smartphones, drones, and tablets, among other things. They even come with SD adapters so they'll work with devices that still need a full-sized SD card. If your device has a limit on the size of microSD card it can accept, it's worth picking up PNY's 2-pack of 16GB microSD cards while it's on sale for just $6.99 to better suit your needs.
Those looking for a PC upgrade will want to peep the deals on PNY SSDs and RAM in the sale. The CS900 120GB internal SSD is down to its lowest ever price at only $16.79 and desktop and notebook RAM modules start at just $25.
Portable storage is also great for toting essential files around, and flash drives are a perfect way to keep lots of your favorite and most personal data with you at all times. There are a bunch of them on sale today, from a 3-pack of affordable 32GB flash drives at just $10 to high-capacity models at $20 off.
It's well worth checking out the sale in full to see what's on offer. Just be sure to place your orders before the promotion ends tonight.
