Running low on storage? Amazon is having a sale on PNY storage products, from SD cards to flash drives and more, for just one day only. With prices discounted by 20% or more, it's the perfect time to make your move if you're in need of a larger or more reliable storage solution for some of the devices you own, be it a computer, camera, Nintendo Switch, or your phone. You'll even score free shipping if your order total reaches above $25 or you check out with Prime.

We've seen prices for microSD cards continually drop over the past few months and, with this sale, you can pick up the PNY Pro Elite 128GB microSD card for just $17.59 which is its best price in months. It sells for $22 usually so today's deal is certainly worth snapping up. If you need more space, the 256GB and 512GB versions are also on sale at $32.99 and $67.99, respectively. Both of these cards are currently at their best-ever prices.

These reliable, fast microSD cards can be used in a variety of devices including action cameras, smartphones, drones, and tablets, among other things. They even come with SD adapters so they'll work with devices that still need a full-sized SD card. If your device has a limit on the size of microSD card it can accept, it's worth picking up PNY's 2-pack of 16GB microSD cards while it's on sale for just $6.99 to better suit your needs.

Those looking for a PC upgrade will want to peep the deals on PNY SSDs and RAM in the sale. The CS900 120GB internal SSD is down to its lowest ever price at only $16.79 and desktop and notebook RAM modules start at just $25.

Portable storage is also great for toting essential files around, and flash drives are a perfect way to keep lots of your favorite and most personal data with you at all times. There are a bunch of them on sale today, from a 3-pack of affordable 32GB flash drives at just $10 to high-capacity models at $20 off.

It's well worth checking out the sale in full to see what's on offer. Just be sure to place your orders before the promotion ends tonight.