It usually sells for $50, but this Prime Day Pokémon deal is currently on sale for just $20.

Whether you're a lover of all things Pokémon, a Pokémon GO fantatic, or a Nintendo Switch owner, the Poké Ball Plus is a great accessory to have. Aside from just looking like a fun collectable, it provides in-game perks in both Pokémon GO as well as Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!

This charming accessory works lights up and vibrates when you're near a Poké Stop in the Pokémon GO app on your phone. Players can use it as a controller when playing Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! games. Plus, it's the only way to unlock a catchable Mew within those Switch games.

When you're walking around playing Pokémon GO the Poké Ball Plus connects to your smartphone and reacts to nearby Pokémon and Poké Stops. All you have to do is press the button to throw a Pokéball within the game. The Poké Ball Plus will vibrate and light up to let you know if you've caught it. It also measures the distance you travel and can help hatch Eggs or get Candy for your Buddy Pokémon.

Within the Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! games, this Nintendo Switch accessory functions like a controller and even features motion controls so you can make a throwing motion at your screen in order to capture the wild Pokémon you encounter. Most importantly, anyone who purchases a brand-new Poké Ball Plus will find the Mythical Pokémon Mew inside when they first connect it to their Nintendo Switch. This is the only way to unlock this character in this game so this is really pretty neat.

We don't know how many of these devices Amazon has in stock or how long this Prime Day Pokémon deal will last for, so you'll want to scoop it up as soon as you can.