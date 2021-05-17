The Pokémon Go Season of Legends continues with the appearance of a new Legendary Pokémon, Yveltal, the Destruction Pokémon, during the Luminous Legends Y event running from May 18 to May 31, 2021. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to make the most out of the event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on the journey ahead!
What is the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event?
Following the conclusion of the Luminous Legends X event, the Luminous Legends Y event has introduced the mascot of Pokémon Y, Yveltal. The Destruction Pokémon is a Legendary Dark type that will be available in Five Star Raids for two weeks. Yveltal is joined by other Dark type Pokémon, as well as a handful of Pokémon from the Luminous Legends X event, and even Eevee, whose Fairy type Eeveelution, Sylveon will also be making its Pokémon Go debut in the second half of the event.
Team GO Rocket is also making a big show during this event, with new line ups of Shadow Pokémon and the ability to use Charged TMs on Shadow Pokémon. Trainers have a Timed Research line and a Global Challenge centered around Team GO Rocket. Pancham has also showed up in Strange Eggs rescued from the executives of Team GO Rocket, so be sure to check our Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo guide for the best counters so you can add this Fighting panda Pokémon to your roster!
Wild spawns during the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event
The following Pokémon are appearing more often in the wild during part one:
- Alolan Rattata*
- Alolan Grimer*
- Murkrow*
- Houndour*
- Poochyena*
- Carvanha*
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
- Goomy
The following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild during part two:
- Eevee*
- Ralts*
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
Eggs during the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event
The following Pokémon are hatching from 7KM Eggs during part one:
- Alolan Rattata*
- Alolan Meowth*
- Alolan Grimer*
- Sneasel*
- Poochyena*
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Stunky
- Purrloin
The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7KM Eggs during part two:
- Eevee*
- Cleffa*
- Igglybuff*
- Togepi*
- Azurill*
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
The following Pokémon are hatching from 12KM Strange Eggs:
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Raids during the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event
The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids:
- Alolan Meowth* (part one)
- Yveltal (entire event)
- Vaporeon (part two)
- Jolteon (part two)
- Flareon (part two)
- Espeon (part two)
- Umbreon (part two)
- Galarian Zigzagoon* (part two)
Galarian Zigzagoon will have it's Shiny variant unlocked on May 25 if Trainers complete the Global Challenge.
New Shadow Pokémon during the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event
With Team GO Rocket causing all sorts of trouble this event, a number of new Shadow Pokémon are now available:
- Horsea
- Snubbull
- Poochyena
- Eletrike
- Starly
- Skorupi
Field Research during the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends X event
Completing Field Research tasks will reward you with encounters with Dark type Pokémon, including Galarian Zigzagoon, Scraggy, and more during the first half of the event. During the second half of the event, event exclusive Field Research will reward encounters with Eevee and some of its Eeveelutions.
- Catch five Shadow Pokémon for a Skorupi encounter
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader for a Galarian Zigzagoon encounter
- Purify five Shadow Pokémon for a Spritzee encounter
- Purify five Shadow Pokémon for a Swirlix encounter
- Win two Raids
Timed Research during the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends X event
In the Today View, players can complete a Team GO Rocket themed Timed Research before the event concludes to encounter Dark type Pokémon like Galarian Zigzagoon.
Step One
- Defeat five Team GO Rocket Grunts for 15 PokéBalls
- Catch five Shadow Pokémon for a Meowth encounter
- Catch five Dark type Pokémon for an Alolan Rattata encounter
Completion Rewards: Stunky encounter, 1,000 XP
Step Two
- Purify three Shadow Pokémon for five Hyper Potions
- Purify five Shadow Pokémon for three Revives
- Catch seven Shadow Pokémon for a Mysterious Component
Completion Rewards: Alolan Rattata encounter, 2,000 XP
Step Three
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Executive Arlo for 2,000 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Executive Cliff for 2,000 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Executive Sierra for 2,000 XP
Completion Rewards: Pokémon encounter, 2,000 XP
Step Four
- Check back soon
- Check back soon
- Check back soon
Completion Rewards: Check back soon
Step Five
- Check back soon
- Check back soon
- Check back soon
Completion Rewards: Check back soon
Step Six
- Check back soon
- Check back soon
- Check back soon
Completion Rewards: Check back soon
Step Seven
- Check back soon
- Check back soon
- Check back soon
Completion Rewards: Check back soon
Global Challenge during the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event
At the start of the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y Event, a Global Challenge was issued to every Pokémon Trainer around the world. If players can collectively defeat 25,000,000 Team GO Rocket Grunts, they will earn the following bonuses will be available from May 25 through May 31:
- Triple Catch XP
- Galarian Zigzagoon will be appearing in Raids
- Galarian Zigzagoon's Shiny variant will be unlocked*
Shiny Galarain Zigzagoon will remain unlocked after the event.
Questions about Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event?
Do you have any questions about the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event? After waiting so long for the final Eeveelution, is the arrival of Sylveon casting a shadow over your excitement for Yveltal? Let us know in the comments section below and be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was.
AirPods Max don't support Apple Music's lossless songs, Apple says
Apple's new lossless Apple Music won't work with AirPods Max, Apple reportedly told T3.
We're hoping for improved Home screen customization in iOS 15
With WWDC just weeks away, we're going to soon see what iOS 15 has in store for us. But one thing that I hope it improves is Home screen customization and even theming.
Apple announces two new Apple Watch Pride bands and a watch face
Apple Watch Braided Solo Loop and more are coming to help celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOT.)
Haven't played all Nintendo Switch Pokémon games? What are you waiting for?
Looking for some awesome games to complete your Nintendo Switch collection? You can't go wrong with Pokémon RPGs and DLC!