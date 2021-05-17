The Pokémon Go Season of Legends continues with the appearance of a new Legendary Pokémon, Yveltal, the Destruction Pokémon, during the Luminous Legends Y event running from May 18 to May 31, 2021. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to make the most out of the event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on the journey ahead! What is the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event? Following the conclusion of the Luminous Legends X event, the Luminous Legends Y event has introduced the mascot of Pokémon Y, Yveltal. The Destruction Pokémon is a Legendary Dark type that will be available in Five Star Raids for two weeks. Yveltal is joined by other Dark type Pokémon, as well as a handful of Pokémon from the Luminous Legends X event, and even Eevee, whose Fairy type Eeveelution, Sylveon will also be making its Pokémon Go debut in the second half of the event. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Team GO Rocket is also making a big show during this event, with new line ups of Shadow Pokémon and the ability to use Charged TMs on Shadow Pokémon. Trainers have a Timed Research line and a Global Challenge centered around Team GO Rocket. Pancham has also showed up in Strange Eggs rescued from the executives of Team GO Rocket, so be sure to check our Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo guide for the best counters so you can add this Fighting panda Pokémon to your roster! Wild spawns during the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event

The following Pokémon are appearing more often in the wild during part one: Alolan Rattata*

Alolan Grimer*

Murkrow*

Houndour*

Poochyena*

Carvanha*

Spritzee

Swirlix

Goomy The following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild during part two: Eevee*

Ralts*

Spritzee

Swirlix Eggs during the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event

The following Pokémon are hatching from 7KM Eggs during part one: Alolan Rattata*

Alolan Meowth*

Alolan Grimer*

Sneasel*

Poochyena*

Galarian Zigzagoon

Stunky

Purrloin The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7KM Eggs during part two: Eevee*

Cleffa*

Igglybuff*

Togepi*

Azurill*

Spritzee

Swirlix The following Pokémon are hatching from 12KM Strange Eggs: Qwilfish*

Larvitar*

Absol*

Skorupi*

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard

Vullaby

Deino*

Pancham Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk. Raids during the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event

The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids: Alolan Meowth* (part one)

Yveltal (entire event)

Vaporeon (part two)

Jolteon (part two)

Flareon (part two)

Espeon (part two)

Umbreon (part two)

Galarian Zigzagoon* (part two) Galarian Zigzagoon will have it's Shiny variant unlocked on May 25 if Trainers complete the Global Challenge. New Shadow Pokémon during the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event With Team GO Rocket causing all sorts of trouble this event, a number of new Shadow Pokémon are now available: Horsea

Snubbull

Poochyena

Eletrike

Starly

Skorupi Field Research during the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends X event Completing Field Research tasks will reward you with encounters with Dark type Pokémon, including Galarian Zigzagoon, Scraggy, and more during the first half of the event. During the second half of the event, event exclusive Field Research will reward encounters with Eevee and some of its Eeveelutions. Catch five Shadow Pokémon for a Skorupi encounter

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader for a Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Purify five Shadow Pokémon for a Spritzee encounter

Purify five Shadow Pokémon for a Swirlix encounter

Win two Raids Timed Research during the Pokémon Go Luminous Legends X event