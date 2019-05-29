It's finally happening. After years of catching hard-earned Pokémon from different games and wondering if we'd ever be able to use them again, the Pokémon Company has come through with a new trading and storage system. During the 2019 Pokémon Press Conference, Game Freak's director, Junichi Masuda announced a new cloud service called Pokémon Home. It's a Pokémon storage and trading service that works with the Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, and the 3DS storage system - Pokémon Bank. When will Pokémon Home release? This service launches in early 2020. We don't have any detailed information about the release date yet, but we'll update this article as we learn more. How do you trade?

This service will make it so you can trade with other Pokémon players around the world or with people nearby using a smartphone. At the moment, it's unclear if you'll be able to trade using the Nintendo Switch. What games are compatible with Pokémon Home? This is a somewhat tricky answer. The press conference stated that the service would work with Pokémon Bank, Pokémon GO, Let's Go Pikachu!, Let's Go, Eevee!, and the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games. If it's been awhile or if you aren't familiar, the 3DS handheld system's Pokémon Bank allowed you to store up to 3,000 monsters from several games. This means that if you have a 3DS and use Pokémon Bank, you'll be able to store monsters into Pokémon Home from the many Pokémon games available on 3DS, as well.

Games that work with Pokémon Home

Pokémon GO

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!

Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!

Pokémon Sword

Pokémon Shield

Pokémon Bank

Now the thing is, Pokémon Bank worked with a number of games from the 3DS system. However, some of the games could only deposit into Pokémon Bank but couldn't receive transfers from the storage service. We're guessing that something similar will be put in place for Pokémon Home.

The above image is for Pokémon Bank, not Pokémon Home.

Games that work with Pokémon Bank on the 3DS

Pokémon Black

Pokémon White

Pokémon Black Version 2

Pokémon White Version 2

Pokémon Red (Virtual Console)

Pokémon Blue (Virtual Console)

Pokémon Yellow (Virtual Console)

Pokémon Gold (Virtual Console)

Pokémon Silver (Virtual Console)

Pokémon Crystal (Virtual Console)

Pokémon X

Pokémon Y

Pokémon Alpha Sapphire

Pokémon Omega Ruby

Pokémon Sun

Pokémon Moon

Pokémon Ultra Sun

Pokémon Ultra Moon