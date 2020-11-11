Pokémon HOME is currently live and ready to use. It launched the night of Tuesday, February, 11, 2020. As of November 10, 2020, Pokémon HOME is now compatible with Pokémon GO. Does Pokémon HOME have a subscription, and how much does it cost? There is a free Basic plan that offers a limited number of features. However, to get the full package, you'll want to pay for Pokémon HOME's Premium plan. It costs $3 for 30 days, $5 for 90 days, or $16 annually. You can purchase your preferred plan through the Nintendo eShop. How do you trade?

The paid version of this service allows you to trade with other Pokémon players around the world or with people nearby using a smartphone. Players have access to the GTS (Global Trading System) as well as new Wonder Boxes. Trading is limited to the mobile version of Pokémon HOME. What games are compatible with Pokémon HOME? Pokémon HOME works with the Pokémon Bank, Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu!, Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!, Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield and Pokémon GO. If it's been a while or if you aren't familiar, the 3DS handheld system's Pokémon Bank allowed you to store up to 3,000 monsters from several games. This means that if you have a 3DS and use Pokémon Bank, you can move Pokémon into Pokémon Home from the many Pokémon games available on 3DS, as well.

Games that work with Pokémon HOME Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!

Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!

Pokémon Sword

Pokémon Shield

Pokémon Bank

Pokémon GO Now the thing is, Pokémon Bank worked with several games from the 3DS system. However, some of the games could only deposit into Pokémon Bank but couldn't receive transfers from the storage service. Something similar is in place for Pokémon HOME.

Games that work with Pokémon Bank on the 3DS Pokémon Black

Pokémon White

Pokémon Black 2

Pokémon White 2

Pokémon Red (Virtual Console)

Pokémon Blue (Virtual Console)

Pokémon Yellow (Virtual Console)

Pokémon Gold (Virtual Console)

Pokémon Silver (Virtual Console)

Pokémon Crystal (Virtual Console)

Pokémon X

Pokémon Y

Pokémon Alpha Sapphire

Pokémon Omega Ruby

Pokémon Sun

Pokémon Moon

Pokémon Ultra Sun

Pokémon Ultra Moon

Transfer limitations As you've seen in the image above, several games allow you to transfer a Pokémon into Pokémon HOME; however, only Sword and Shield allow you to transfer a Pokémon from Pokémon HOME to the game. That means that anything transferred to Pokémon HOME from a different Pokémon title won't be able to go back into its original game. There are also limitations for which Pokémon can be transferred into Gen 8. You can only transfer a Pokémon into Sword and Shield if that Pokémon is in the Galar region Pokédex. Even with the DLC Expansion Passes, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra, there are still many Pokémon that cannot be transferred into Sword and Shield. This means that many Pokémon will be stuck in Pokémon HOME until a new title is released. With the addition of Pokémon GO to the games supported by Pokémon HOME, there are a number of Pokémon that cannot be transferred from GO to HOME. Any costumed Pokémon cannot be transferred. Spinda cannot be transferred and, according to dataminers, Kyurem Black and Kyurem White - upcoming fused Legendary Pokémon - cannot be transferred either. Differences between the free and premium versions

Those who pay for a premium subscription will be able to deposit up to 6,000 Pokémon, whereas free users can only deposit 30. Additionally, premium users will be able to place up to 10 Pokémon in a Wonder Box for surprise trading with other players rather than just the three limited to free users. One of the other big differences is that paid players can host room trades to find specific players to trade with. While free users can participate in these Room Trades, they cannot host them. Differences between Switch and mobile versions

While you can link you mobile version of Pokémon HOME with your Switch version, the features you can access differs depending on which version you're using. One of the most basic things is that when using the mobile version, you can't move Pokémon into Pokémon HOME from Switch games including Pokémon: Sword, Shield, Let's Go, Pikachu!, and Let's Go, Eevee! Additionally, mobile users cannot exchange Battle Points since this is something used in the Switch games. When accessing the mobile version of Pokémon HOME, players have access to global trading with other users, being able to receive Mystery Gifts, and can check news and battle data. For more information on these features, continue reading. What features are available?

There is an array of features included with Pokémon HOME, including all-new surprises and things we're already familiar with. Wonder Box A new feature in Pokémon HOME is the Wonder Box. For those who played the Gen VI and Gen VII Pokémon games, this sounds very similar to Wonder Trades (also known as Surprise Trades in Pokémon Sword and Shield.) These special Trades are randomly matched up with players all across the globe. Premium subscribers can place up to ten Pokémon in the Wonder Box at a time, directly from their mobile phones. Basic subscribers are still able to utilize the Wonder Box, but are limited to three Pokémon at a time. The Wonder Box is limited to the mobile version of Pokémon HOME. GTS The GTS or Global Trading System is available through Pokémon HOME as well. This global network allows players to trade almost any Pokémon by listing exactly what they would like in exchange. Premium subscribers are able to list up to three Pokémon in the GTS at a time, while Basic subscribers are limited to one at a time. The GTS is limited to the mobile version of Pokémon HOME. Trading Rooms Players are able to participate in Trading Rooms. These rooms can hold up to 20 players interested in directly trading between each other. Any subscriber is able to participate in Trading Rooms, but Premium subscribers can create and host these rooms. Trading Rooms is limited to the mobile version of Pokémon HOME. Friend Trading Another feature supported by Pokémon HOME is direct Trades with Friends. Any subscriber over the age of 16 can directly Trade Pokémon with their Friends. The Friend list is unique to Pokémon HOME, allowing any Pokémon Home subscribers over the age of 16 to add other Pokémon HOME subscribers to their Friend list. Friend Trading is limited to the mobile version of Pokémon HOME. National Pokédex While Pokémon HOME is only able to transfer Pokémon from the Galarian Pokédex into Pokémon Sword and Shield, it can hold any Pokémon in the National Pokédex. This includes Mega Evolutions and Gigantamax Pokémon. This National Pokédex includes far more information than just the Pokédex entries, with all possible Moves and Abilities. Mystery Gifts Mystery Gifts are a feature Pokémon games have been using since Gen II. Also known as Pokémon Distributions, these are free Pokémon and items that The Pokémon Company gives out to players, either through a code or through logging in during a specific time period. Pokémon HOME will have its own Mystery Gifts, allowing players to build up an even greater collection of Pokémon and items. Mystery gifts are limited to the mobile version of Pokémon HOME. Judging Another feature new to Pokémon HOME is the Judging feature. This allows players to evaluate their Pokémon stats compared to the best possible for each species. Judging is available on both the mobile and Switch versions of Pokémon HOME. Your Room At the center of your Pokémon HOME account, you have a personal Room. In this room, can see information about events, as well as the games you've connected to Pokémon Home. You can decorate your Room with Stickers you've earned by completing Challenges in Pokémon Home. News Pokémon HOME also has a News section where players can keep up to date on the latest Mystery Gifts, Competitions, and more. This News section is limited to the mobile version of Pokémon HOME. Battle Data Sometime after launch, players will be able to access Battle Data through Pokémon HOME. This will include information about Ranked Battles and Online Competitions being held for Pokémon Sword and Shield, as well as rankings of all Pokémon being used in those battles and competitions. We don't know when this feature will be available yet, but as soon as we do, we'll be sure to update you. Battle Data will be limited to the mobile version of Pokémon HOME. Pokémon HOME Points Using Pokémon HOME to store various Pokémon earns players Pokémon HOME Points. Players can exchange these points for Battle Points or BP in the core games, much in the same way Poké Miles work in the Pokémon Bank. Pokémon HOME Point exchange is limited to the Switch version of Pokémon HOME. Every pre-existing Pokémon in Sword and Shield

Here's a list of every pre-existing Pokémon in Sword or Shield. This list is in alphabetical order rather than Pokédex order. Any Pokémon with an asterisk next to it has a Galarian form. If you're interested, you can also see our Complete Pokédex which has every Pokémon by their National Pokédex numbers. Abomasnow

Zweilous Pokémon added with Isle of Armor