In order to make your way through Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it helps to have a lot of money. Sure you can run around gathering materials to craft most items you need, but if you want to pay for those item slots, haircuts, clothes, or just want to purchase Poké Balls, Revives, and potions rather than making them, you'll need a lot of dough. Here's the fastest way to the cash. 1.) Farm everything you see

Any sparkling rocks that you come across contain Stardust, so you'll want to throw a Pokémon out to harvest those. Stardust sells for ₽1,000 or can be used to craft even more valuable items (we'll go further into that later in this guide). You can also sell anything else you collect from trees, rocks, and plants that you don't need. 2.) Catch a lot of Pokémon

Whenever you turn in your Survey Report before heading back to Jubilife Village in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the game checks for different categories that can help you gain more money. Additionally, the higher your Star Rank is, the more money you'll receive. The total number of Pokémon caught: There are different monetary rewards for catching 10 or less, 20 or less, and finally 30 or more during your outing. However, the reward doesn't go any higher than that even if you caught 200 Pokémon while you were out, so you may want to leave and come back if you suspect you've caught 30 Pokémon already. Different Pokémon caught: The more varied species you catch, the more money you'll be rewarded. First time you caught a Pokémon: Any Pokémon that doesn't already have a Pokédex entry in your book will give you extra monetary rewards when you catch them for the first time. If Pokémon were caught using a back strike: Sneak up behind a Pokémon without being seen and throw a Poké Ball directly at its back. This increases your chances of catching it. Pokémon caught in Space-Time Distortions: Whenever a bubble forms, head over there with plenty of Poké Balls and try to catch as many Pokémon as you can before the rift goes away. Alpha Pokémon caught: Alphas often drop rare items after you've defeated them, so you can also sell any extra items they drop. The more of these categories you delve into during your outing, the more money you'll be given. 3.) Go scavenging in Space-Time Distortions

Whenever a Space-Time Distortion appears it's not only rare Pokémon, but also rare items that spawn inside. Run around collecting all of these items before the bubble disappears. Then when you're ready, head back to Jubilife Village and sell the items you don't need. As with most Pokémon games, Nuggets, Comet Shards, Star Pieces, and Stardust will get you a decent amount of cash in no time.