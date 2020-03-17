Along with leveling up your Pokémon and carefully choosing their attacks, a key part of your Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX strategy should be gathering Rare Qualities. Each Pokémon can have one of these passive benefits, which affect your entire team when they're in the dungeon. They can be randomly acquired by using Rainbow Gummis or DX Gummis at Rescue Team Camps. Pokémon you meet and recruit in dungeons can also randomly have Rare Qualities. These are the 34 possible Rare Qualities you can receive.
|Rare Quality
|Effect
|Bargain
|Items can be bought at a lower price from shops in dungeons.
|Blast Control
|Damage your team takes from explosions is reduced.
|Brawl
|The more enemies there are in a room, the more powerful your moves will be.
|Evasive Rhythm
|Whenever Pokémon get hit by attacks, their evasiveness is boosted, making it easier to dodge attacks. This effect only lasts for one turn, but it's useful when you're hit by a concentrated attack.
|Food Finder
|You're more likely to see Tiny Apples in dungeons.
|Forge a Path
|You can break walls as you walk. But your Belly gets significantly emptier if you break walls, and you can't break any more walls if your Belly reaches zero.
|Friendly
|Pokémon you battle against are more likely to become your friends.
|Funnel Fun
|The rate at which HP restores naturally when Pokémon are in a corridor is greatly sped up.
|Leap Ahead
|The Pokémon behind you in a corridor jumps in front and uses a one-tile move. After it uses the move, that Pokemon returns to its original spot.
|Leave Half
|An Apple, Max Ether, or Tiny Reviver Seed will remain in your Toolbox after you use a Big Apple, Perfect Apple, Max Elixir, or Reviver Seed.
|Link Boost
|The power of linked moves is boosted. The more moves that are linked, the more powerful they become.
|Lonely Courage
|When a Pokémon has no nearby teammates, it gets very strong.
|Mind Over Matter
|When a Pokémon steps on a Wonder Tile and its strength is restored, its bad conditions, such as being poisoned or burned, also heal.
|Moving Up
|Move Experience earned when you use moves in a dungeon is increased more than usual.
|Narrow Focus
|Moves used in corridors will never miss.
|Notorious Fasting
|Pokémon won't take damage even when their Belly reaches zero. Beware that HP won't restore naturally while the Pokémon's belly is empty, and they will take damage if they're in a wall.
|Notorious Healing
|The rate at which HP restores naturally is sped up.
|Notorious Restoration
|When you use items that help restore HP or fill your belly, those items will restore more than usual.
|PP Pouch
|The PP of a learned move restores a bit when an enemy is defeated.
|Rapid Bull's-Eyes
|Moves that hit multiple times will never miss.
|Recoil Boost
|Moves that have recoil damage or moves that hurt the user if they miss are greatly powered up.
|Riled Up
|Attack and Sp. Atk are boosted when you take damage from an enemy.
|Sales Pitch
|Items can be sold at a higher price to shops in dungeons.
|Shared Happiness
|When a teammate's bad conditions are healed, a bad condition of another team member also gets healed.
|Small Stomach
|Whatever food you eat, it will fill your belly completely. Be sure to chew your food well!
|Squad Up
|The more members you have on your team, the more likely it is that Pokémon you battle against will want to be your friends.
|Squeeze Out
|The PP of a move that has zero PP may sometimes be restored.
|Steamroll
|Even moves that have no effect or are not very effective due to Abilities or bad type matchups will be able to steamroll opponents and deal damage.
|Strike Back
|When the Pokemon takes damage from an adjacent enemy, it reduces the Attack and Sp. Atk of that enemy.
|Thrown Item Boost
|Spikes and stones are powered up. On top of that, enemies won't be able to catch items.
|Tight Formation
|The more team members there are nearby, the lower the damage will be when Pokémon are hit by wide-ranging moves, such as Magnitude.
|Wary Walk
|When a Pokémon steps on a trap, the trap can be broken and disabled.
|XP Boost
|The experience points Pokémon earn after defeating an enemy in a dungeon are boosted. This affects the whole team. On top of that, this effect also applies to Pokémon at Rescue Team Camps.
Power up
These abilities are far from created equal, ranging from very minor benefits to extremely valuable buffs that will make it easier to build and power up your teams. Considering that they are unlocked randomly, it can be really frustrating if you don't get the ones you want early on, or get weak ones for the Pokémon you want to use regularly. Just keep recruiting and doing missions to get you Gummis and hopefully you'll catch them all.
