To be the very best, it helps to have powerful Pokémon with powerful attacks. Some of the best moves in the game have to be taught to your Pokémon. The best way to do that is to acquire a Technical Machine (TM). There are 86 TMs total in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Some of these can be purchased while others are hidden all throughout the Galar region. Here are all of the TMs in Pokémon Sword and Shield along with where you'll find them.

All TMs in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Click on a TM below to learn what it does and where you can find it.

TM information and locations

TM00: Mega Punch (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: The target is slugged by a punch thrown with muscle-packed power.

PP: 20

Power: 80

Accuracy: 85%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Eastern Pokémon center in Hammerlocke

TM01: Mega Kick (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: The target is attacked by a kick launched with muscle-packed power.

PP: 5

Power: 120

Accuracy: 75%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽40,000 at the Eastern Pokémon Center in Hammerlocke.

TM02: Pay Day (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: Numerous coins are hurled at the target to inflict damage. Money is earned after the battle.

PP: 20

Power: 40

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: From the North-most Pokémon Center in Motostoke, head right until you see the Lapras painted on the garage door. Manuever your character towards you. You'll pass through a windmill and come across some stairs. Take the stairs down and the TM will be near the water at the bottom of the screen.

TM03: Fire Punch (Fire)

Sword and Shield description: The target is punched with a fiery fist. This may also leave the target with a burn.

PP: 15

Power: 75

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽50,000 at the Pokémon Center just outside the stadium in Wyndon.

TM04: Ice Punch (Ice)

Sword and Shield description: The target is slugged by a punch thrown with muscle-packed power.

PP: 20

Power: 80

Accuracy: 85%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽50,000 at the Pokémon Center just outside the stadium in Wyndon.

TM05: Thunder Punch (Electric)

Sword and Shield description: The target is punched with an electrified fist. This may also leave the target with paralysis.

PP: 15

Power: 75

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽50,000 at the Pokémon Center just outside the stadium in Wyndon.

TM06: Fly (Flying)

Sword and Shield description: The user flies up into the sky and then strikes its target on the next turn.

PP: 15

Power: 90

Accuracy: 95%

Where to find it: When in the city of Stow-on-Side, enter the Blue door to left of the stairs that lead up to the Stadium. Talk to the Corviknight driver inside to the get Fly from him.

TM07: Pin Missile (Bug)

Sword and Shield description: Sharp spikes are shot at the target in rapid succession. They hit two to five times in a row.

PP: 20

Power: 25

Accuracy: 95%

Where to find it: While you're on Route 4 head to the North east patch of yellow grass. The TM will be on the ground behind the kid dressed as a Pikachu.

TM08: Hyper Beam (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: The target is attacked with a powerful beam. The user can't move on the next turn.

PP: 5

Power: 150

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽50,000 at the Pokémon Center just outside the stadium in Wyndon.

TM09: Giga Impact (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: The target is slugged by a punch thrown with muscle-packed power.

PP: 5

Power: 150

Accuracy: 90%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽50,000 at the Pokémon Center just outside the stadium in Wyndon.

TM10: Magical Leaf (Grass)

Sword and Shield description: The user scatters curious leaves that chase the target. This attack never misses.

PP: 20

Power: 60

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: This TM is given to you as a reward for beating the first gym leader, Milo.

TM11: Solar Beam (Grass)

Sword and Shield description: In this two-turn attack, the user gathers light, then blasts a bundled beam on the next turn.

PP: 10

Power: 200

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: In order to get this one, your bike must be upgraded enough to ride on water. This TM is in Turffield. Make as though your headed to Route 4, but instead of crossing over the bridge, enter the water and head up river. You'll find the TM on the left.

TM12: Solar Blade (Grass)

Sword and Shield description: In this two-turn attack, the user gathers light and fills a blade with the light's energy, attacking the target on the next turn.

PP: 10

Power: 125

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽50,000 at the Pokémon Center just outside the stadium in Wyndon.

TM13: Fire Spin (Fire)

Sword and Shield description: The target is slugged by a punch thrown with muscle-packed power.

PP: 15

Power: 35

Accuracy: 85%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Western Pokémon center in Hammerlocke.

TM14: Thunder Wave (Electric)

Sword and Shield description: The user launches a weak jolt of electricity that paralyzes the target.

PP: 20

Power: --

Accuracy: 90%

Where to find it: You receive this TM for completing the Rotom Rally race that runs from the Bridge Field Pokémon Nursery to East Lake Axewell.

TM15: Dig (Ground)

Sword and Shield description: The user burrows into the ground, then attacks on the next turn.

PP: 10

Power: 80

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: This TM is found on Route 6. You'll need to go up the ladder that leads to a Pokémon Camp as well as the scientist in charge of Fossil restoration (you'll see giant Digglet statues in the background). The TM is to the right of the campsite.

TM16: Screech (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: An earsplitting screech harshly lowers the target's Defense stat.

PP: 40

Power: --

Accuracy: 85%

Where to find it: This TM is found in Circhester. Head to the hotel and go up one floor. Then make your way to the right and enter the first room you see. The hiker inside will give the TM to you.

TM17: Light Screen (Psychic)

Sword and Shield description: A wondrous wall of light is put up to reduce damage from special attacks for five turns.

PP: 30

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Western Pokémon Center in Motostoke.

TM18: Reflect (Psychic)

Sword and Shield description: A wondrous wall of light is put up to reduce damage from physical attacks for five turns.

PP: 20

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Western Pokémon Center in Motostoke.

TM19: Safeguard (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: The user creates a protective field that prevents status conditions for five turns.

PP: 25

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Western Pokémon Center in Motostoke.

TM20: Self-Destruct (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: The user attacks everything around it by causing an explosion. The user faints upon using this move.

PP: 5

Power: 200

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: This TM can be bought from the league official inside Wyndon's Battle Tower for ₽100,000.

TM21: Rest (Psychic)

Sword and Shield description: The user goes to sleep for two turns. This fully restores the user's HP and heals any status conditions.

PP: 10

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: You'll find this one in Ballonlea. Follow the path that wraps around the Pokémon Center and you'll see this TM under three large mushrooms.

TM22: Rock Slide (Rock)

Sword and Shield description: Large boulders are hurled at opposing Pokémon to inflict damage. This may also make the opposing Pokémon flinch.

PP: 10

Power: 75

Accuracy: 90%

Where to find it: You find this TM on route 9, but you'll need to use your bikes float feature to get it. You'll find the TM on a sand bank in the South-western edge of the map.

TM23: Thief (Dark)

Sword and Shield description: The user attacks and steals the target's held item simultaneously. The user can't steal anything if it already holds an item.

PP: 25

Power: 60

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Western Pokémon center in Hammerlocke.

TM24: Snore (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: This attack can be used only if the user is asleep. The harsh noise may also make the target flinch.

PP: 15

Power: 50

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You'll find this TM in Glimwood Tangle. When you come across a couple of trainers in the forest head right into the darkness. You'll eventually come across the TM.

TM25: Protect (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: You'll protect yourself and evade enemies' attacks and move effects. But its chance of failure rises if you use it after you use a move that evades enemies' attacks.

PP: 10

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Western Pokémon Center in Motostoke.

TM26: Scary Face (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: The user frightens the target with a scary face to harshly lower its Speed stat.

PP: 10

Power: --

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You'll find this TM in the Galar Mine. As you're walking through, you'll come to a point where there's a trainer on the left and the mine tracks go right. Walk past the female trainer and you'll find the TM on the ground.

TM27: Icy Wind (Ice)

Sword and Shield description: The user attacks with a gust of chilled air. This also lowers opposing Pokémon's Speed stats.

PP: 15

Power: 55

Accuracy: 95%

Where to find it: If you have Sword, it's found in the home to the North of Circhester's Pokémon Center. Just talk to the man inside the building to get it. In Shield, it's given to you for defeating the Circhester gym.

TM28: Giga Drain (Grass)

Sword and Shield description: A nutrient-draining attack. The user's HP is restored by half the damage taken by the target.

PP: 10

Power: 75

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: This TM can be bought from the league official on the right inside Wyndon's Battle Tower for ₽100,000.

TM29: Charm (Fairy)

Sword and Shield description: The user gazes at the target rather charmingly, making it less wary. This harshly lowers the target's Attack stat.

PP: 20

Power: --

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: This TM is in Hammerlocke. Go to the vault and then head up the stairs. Before re-entering the vault, pass the stairs and pick up the TM on the right.

TM30: Steel Wing (Steel)

Sword and Shield description: The target is hit with wings of steel. This may also raise the user's Defense stat.

PP: 25

Power: 70

Accuracy: 90%

Where to find it: This TM is on Route 6. At some point you'll see an Artist trainer holding a Pikachu sculpture as well as a ladder. Go down the ladder and head South-east. You'll eventually see it near the water.

TM31: Attract (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: If it is the opposite gender of the user, the target becomes infatuated and less likely to attack.

PP: 15

Power: --

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: Go to Route 5 and head to the area where a trainer is camping next to a small pond. The TM will be in the right bottom corner of the screen.

TM32: Sandstorm (Rock)

Sword and Shield description: A five-turn sandstorm is summoned to hurt all combatants except Rock, Ground, and Steel types. It raises the Sp. Def stat of Rock types.

PP: 10

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Western Pokémon center in Hammerlocke.

TM33: Rain Dance (Water)

Sword and Shield description: The user summons a heavy rain that falls for five turns, powering up Water-type moves. It lowers the power of Fire-type moves.

PP: 5

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Western Pokémon center in Hammerlocke.

TM34: Sunny Day (Fire)

Sword and Shield description: The user intensifies the sun for five turns, powering up Fire-type moves. It lowers the power of Water-type moves.

PP: 5

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Western Pokémon center in Hammerlocke.

TM35: Hail (Ice)

Sword and Shield description: The user summons a hailstorm lasting five turns. It damages all Pokémon except the Ice type.

PP: 10

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Western Pokémon center in Hammerlocke.

TM36: Whirlpool (Water)

Sword and Shield description: The user traps the target in a violent swirling whirlpool for four to five turns.

PP: 15

Power: 35

Accuracy: 85%

Where to find it: You'll get this TM for defeating the Water gym in Hulbury

TM37: Beat Up (Dark)

Sword and Shield description: The user gets all party Pokémon to attack the target. The more party Pokémon, the greater the number of attacks.

PP: 10

Power: --

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: Go to Route 3. Once you get to the fork in the road, backtrack until you see a berry-filled tree. The TM will be at the end of the path.

TM38: Will-O-Wisp (Fire)

Sword and Shield description: The user shoots a sinister, bluish-white flame at the target to inflict a burn.

PP: 15

Power: --

Accuracy: 85%

Where to find it: You'll receive this TM by defeating the Motostoke fire gym.

TM39: Facade (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: This attack move doubles its power if the user is poisoned, burned, or paralyzed.

PP: 20

Power: 70

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You'll need to be in the Motostoke Riverbank section of the Wild Area to get this TM. Go up the hill against the city walls and make your way around the concrete slab. The TM is on the ground next to three pipes.

TM40: Swift (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: Star-shaped rays are shot at opposing Pokémon. This attack never misses.

PP: 20

Power: 60

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: Hop gives this TM to you near the start of the game when you're first leaving Wedghurst.

TM41: Helping Hand (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: The user assists an ally by boosting the power of that ally's attack.

PP: 20

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Western Pokémon Center in Motostoke.

TM42: Revenge (Fighting)

Sword and Shield description: This attack move's power is doubled if the user has been hurt by the opponent in the same turn.

PP: 10

Power: 60

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽50,000 at the Pokémon Center just outside the stadium in Wyndon.

TM43: Brick Break (Fighting)

Sword and Shield description: In Sword, you get this TM as a reward for beating the Stow-on-Side gym. In Shield, you'll need to go to Ballonlea and enter the last house you see before going to the gym. The elderly woman will give it to you.

PP: 15

Power: 75

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: This TM is found on Route 8. When it comes to the area where you get to the large tunnel, turn left. You'll find the TM on the ground behind some ruins.

TM44: Imprison (Psychic)

Sword and Shield description: If opposing Pokémon know any move also known by the user, they are prevented from using it.

PP: 10

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: This TM can be bought from the league official inside Wyndon's Battle Tower for ₽100,000. This is a pretty clever place to find this TM if you know the Tower of London's history.

TM45: Dive (Water)

Sword and Shield description: Diving on the first turn, the user floats up and attacks on the next turn.

PP: 10

Power: 80

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You'll find this TM on Route 9. At some point, you'll come across a man and a woman standing next to a blue and an orange umbrella. Talk to the woman to get the TM.

TM46: Weather Ball (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: The user feigns crying to fluster the target, harshly lowering its Sp. Def stat.

PP: 10

Power: 50

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Eastern Pokémon center in Hammerlocke.

TM47:Fake Tears (Dark)

Sword and Shield description: The user attacks everything around it by causing an explosion. The user faints upon using this move.

PP: 20

Power: --

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You'll need to head the Ionia hotel in Circhester. Go up the elevator and then enter the room on the far right. You'll know it's the right one because you'll see three Pikachu and a trainer dressed as a Pikachu. Talk to the man in the front to get the TM.

TM48: Rock Tomb (Rock)

Sword and Shield description: Boulders are hurled at the target. This also lowers the target's Speed stat by preventing its movement.

PP: 15

Power: 60

Accuracy: 95%

Where to find it: In Sword, you get this TM as a reward for defeating the Circhester gym. In Shield, it's found in the home to the North of Circhester's Pokémon Center. Just talk to the man inside the building to get it.

TM49: Sand Tomb (Ground)

Sword and Shield description: The user traps the target inside a harshly raging sandstorm for four to five turns.

PP: 15

Power: 35

Accuracy: 85%

Where to find it: You'll find this TM in Galar Mine #2. At one point you'll see a man at an fork. Head right and you'll see the TM on the floor.

TM50: Bullet Seed (Grass)

Sword and Shield description: The user forcefully shoots seeds at the target two to five times in a row.

PP: 30

Power: 25

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Western Pokémon center in Hammerlocke.

TM51: Icicle Spear (Ice)

Sword and Shield description: The user launches sharp icicles at the target two to five times in a row.

PP: 30

Power: 25

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You'll find this TM between two pillars on the right side of the central bath in Circhester.

TM52: Bounce (Flying)

Sword and Shield description: The user bounces up high, then drops on the target on the second turn. This may also leave the target with paralysis.

PP: 5

Power: 85

Accuracy: 85%

Where to find it: This TM can be bought from the league official inside Wyndon's Battle Tower for ₽100,000.

TM53: Mud Shot (Ground)

Sword and Shield description: The user attacks by hurling a blob of mud at the target. This also lowers the target's Speed stat.

PP: 15

Power: 55

Accuracy: 95%

Where to find it: You'll need to be able to float with your bike to get this TM. It's located in the Galar Mine #2. One of the paths gets disrupted by two ponds. Use your bike to cross these ponds and you'll see the TM in the back.

TM54: Rock Blast (Rock)

Sword and Shield description: The user hurls hard rocks at the target. Two to five rocks are launched in a row.

PP: 10

Power: 25

Accuracy: 90%

Where to find it: This TM is in the first Galar Mine. When you see the mine worker to the right of the tracks, head past him and go up the trail to the right. This will lead you to an exit on a cliff where you'll find the TM.

TM55: Brine (Water)

Sword and Shield description: If the target's HP is half or less, this attack will hit with double the power.

PP: 10

Power: 65

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Western Pokémon center in Hammerlocke.

TM56: U-turn (Bug)

Sword and Shield description: After making its attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokémon in waiting.

PP: 20

Power: 70

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You'll find this TM in Glimwood Tangle. There's an elderly lady in the middle of the forest. Head left and you'll see a glowing mushroom on the far left side. If you interact with it you'll be able to see better and will notice a path leading further back. Walk up this path to get the TM.

TM57: Payback (Dark)

Sword and Shield description: The user stores power, then attacks. If the user moves after the target, this attack's power will be doubled.

PP: 10

Power: 50

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You can get to this TM by going behind the right side of Professor Magnolia's house.

TM58: Assurance (Dark)

Sword and Shield description: If the target has already taken some damage in the same turn, this attack's power is doubled.

PP: 10

Power: 60

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You'll find this TM on Route 7. There's an area where you'll see a woman camping, a man with an umbrella, and the bridge. The TM is hiding between the man and the bridge near the fence.

TM59: Fling (Dark)

Sword and Shield description: The user flings its held item at the target to attack. This move's power and effects depend on the item.

PP: 10

Power: Varies

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: This TM can be bought from the league official inside Wyndon's Battle Tower for ₽100,000.

TM60: Power Swap (Psychic)

Sword and Shield description: The user employs its psychic power to switch changes to its Attack and Sp. Atk stats with the target.

PP: 10

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽30,000 at the Pokémon Center just outside the stadium in Wyndon.

TM61: Guard Swap (Psychic)

Sword and Shield description: The user employs its psychic power to switch changes to its Defense and Sp. Def stats with the target.

PP: 10

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽30,000 at the Pokémon Center just outside the stadium in Wyndon.

TM62: Speed Swap (Psychic)

Sword and Shield description: The user exchanges Speed stats with the target.

PP: 10

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽30,000 at the Pokémon Center just outside the stadium in Wyndon.

TM63: Drain Punch (Fighting)

Sword and Shield description: An energy-draining punch. The user's HP is restored by half the damage taken by the target.

PP: 10

Power: 75

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽50,000 at the Pokémon Center just outside the stadium in Wyndon.

TM64: Avalanche (Ice)

Sword and Shield description: The power of this attack move is doubled if the user has been hurt by the target in the same turn.

PP: 10

Power: 60

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You'll need the bike's floating ability to reach this one. You'll find this TM on Route 9. After leaving Circhester, you'll come down a bridge and notice a body of water on your left. Go into the water and head left until you see a place to get back on land at the bottom of the screen. Head up this path and you'll see the TM.

TM65: Shadow Claw (Ghost)

Sword and Shield description: The user slashes with a sharp claw made from shadows. Critical hits land more easily.

PP: 15

Power: 70

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You'll need the bike's floating ability to reach this one. Go to the Lake of Outrage section of the Wild Area. Ride over the water and head towards the small sliver of land on the other side. The TM will be behind the large tree.

TM66: Thunder Fang (Electric)

Sword and Shield description: The user bites with electrified fangs. This may also make the target flinch or leave it with paralysis.

PP: 15

Power: 65

Accuracy: 95%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽30,000 at the Eastern Pokémon center in Hammerlocke.

TM67: Ice Fang (Ice)

Sword and Shield description: The user bites with cold-infused fangs. This may also make the target flinch or leave it frozen.

PP: 15

Power: 65

Accuracy: 95%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽30,000 at the Eastern Pokémon center in Hammerlocke.

TM68: Fire Fang (Fire)

Sword and Shield description: The user bites with flame-cloaked fangs. This may also make the target flinch or leave it with a burn.

PP: 15

Power: 65

Accuracy: 95%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽30,000 at the Eastern Pokémon center in Hammerlocke.

TM69: Psycho Cut (Psychic)

Sword and Shield description: The user tears at the target with blades formed by psychic power. Critical hits land more easily.

PP: 20

Power: 70

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You'll need the bike's floating ability to reach this one. Ride over the lake to the left of Professor Magnolia's house. You'll see a path, follow it to the end to get the TM.

TM70: Trick Room (Psychic)

Sword and Shield description: The user creates a bizarre area in which slower Pokémon get to move first for five turns.

PP: 5

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: This TM can be bought from the league official inside Wyndon's Battle Tower for ₽50,000.

TM71: Wonder Room (Psychic)

Sword and Shield description: The user creates a bizarre area in which Pokémon's Defense and Sp. Def stats are swapped for five turns.

PP: 10

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: This TM can be bought from the league official inside Wyndon's Battle Tower for ₽50,000.

TM72: Magic Room (Psychic)

Sword and Shield description: The user creates a bizarre area in which Pokémon's held items lose their effects for five turns.

PP: 10

Power: --

Accuracy: --%

Where to find it: This TM can be bought from the league official inside Wyndon's Battle Tower for ₽50,000.

TM73: Cross Poison (Poison)

Sword and Shield description: A slashing attack with a poisonous blade that may also poison the target. Critical hits land more easily.

PP: 20

Power: 70

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You'll need the bike's floating ability to get this TM. Head to the Dusty Bowl section of the Wild Area. Drive over the water in the North-west corner to get to a small section of land. The TM is on the left side.

TM74: Venoshock (Poison)

Sword and Shield description: The user drenches the target in a special poisonous liquid. This move's power is doubled if the target is poisoned.

PP: 10

Power: 65

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: On the West side of Stow-on-Side you'll see a trio of Diglettes (Not a Dugtrio). Behind them, there's a ladder going to the roof. Climb up the ladder and follow the path along the roof to get to the TM.

TM75: Low Sweep (Fighting)

Sword and Shield description: The user makes a swift attack on the target's legs, which lowers the target's Speed stat.

PP: 20

Power: 65

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You'll find this TM in the Bridge Field part of the Wild Area. You'll find a stretch of land surrounded by water. Use your bike to ride over to it and you'll find the TM next to the grass.

TM76: Round (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: The user attacks the target with a song. Others can join in the Round to increase the power of the attack.

PP: 15

Power: 60

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You can buy this TM for ₽10,000 at the Western Pokémon Center in Motostoke.

TM77: Hex (Ghost)

Sword and Shield description: This relentless attack does massive damage to a target affected by status conditions.

PP: 10

Power: 65

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: In Sword, you'll need to go to Ballonlea and enter the last house you see before going to the gym. The elderly woman will give it to you. In Shield, its the reward you receive for beating the Stow-on-Side gym.

TM78:Acrobatics (Flying)

Sword and Shield description: The user nimbly strikes the target. If the user is not holding an item, this attack inflicts massive damage.

PP: 15

Power: 55

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: To get this TM, you'll need to go to Hammerlocke Boutique. When inside, buy and wear the Fire Type Tracksuite Jacket, Fire Type Trackie Bottoms, The Fire Tipe Sport Rucksack, The Fire Type Sport Cap, and the Fire Type Sport Sunglasses. You'll also need to wear the Fire Gym Outfit. Next head to Ballonlea. There's an artist holding a Pikachu sculpture on the lower left corner of the city. He'll like your clothes so much that he'll give you the TM.

TM79: Retaliate (Fighting)

Sword and Shield description: The user gets revenge for a fainted ally. If an ally fainted in the previous turn, this move's power is increased.

PP: 5

Power: 70

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: Sonia will give you this TM in Hulbury after you've defeated the Water-type gym and eaten at the restaurant with Rose.

TM80: Volt Switch (Electric)

Sword and Shield description: After making its attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokémon in waiting.

PP: 20

Power: 70

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: You earn this TM by earning 20,000 points within one race while participating in one of the Wild Area's Rotom Rallies. Your best chances of doing this are to complete one of the longer races.

TM81: Bulldoze (Ground)

Sword and Shield description: The user strikes everything around it by stomping down on the ground. This lowers the Speed stat of those hit.

PP: 20

Power: 60

Accuracy: 100%

Where to find it: Head to the Giant Seed section of the Wild Area. You'll see a large rock in the middle of the field with a Pokémon den next to it. Along the wall across from the den, you should see the TM.

TM82: Electroweb (Electric)

Sword and Shield description: The user attacks and captures opposing Pokémon using an electric net. This lowers their Speed stat.

PP: 15

Power: 55

Accuracy: 95%

Where to find it: You'll find this TM by going behind the right side of the lighthouse in Hulbury.

TM83: Razor Shell (Water)

Sword and Shield description: The user cuts its target with sharp shells. This may also lower the target's Defense stat.

PP: 10

Power: 75

Accuracy: 95%

Where to find it: This TM can be bought from the league official inside Wyndon's Battle Tower for ₽100,000.

TM84: Tail Slap (Normal)

Sword and Shield description: The user attacks by striking the target with its hard tail. It hits the target two to five times in a row.

PP: 10

Power: 25

Accuracy: 85%

Where to find it: You'll need to head to the Dapple Grove section of the Wild Area for this TM. There's a Pokémon den in the South-west corner. You'll also see a tree and a hollow log. The TM is inside the log.

TM85: Snarl (Dark)

Sword and Shield description: The user yells as if it's ranting about something, which lowers the Sp. Atk stat of opposing Pokémon.

PP: 15

Power: 55

Accuracy: 95%

Where to find it: This TM is a reward for defeating the Dark gym in Spikemuth.

Gotta find 'em all!

Now you know where to find all 86 TMs in Pokémon Sword and Shield. You'll definitely want to consider which ones will be the best moves for the Pokémon in your party. At any rate, having these powerful attacks in your pocket will make it easier to take down opponents and defeat gyms. Good luck on your journey to become the very best trainer in Galar!