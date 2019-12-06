Pokémon Sword and Shield's Camping feature allows you to make a wide variety of Curries that can increase your Pokémon's friendship, restore your Pokémon's HP and PP, grant Exp. and items, and even encourage your Pokémon to lure in wild Pokémon to catch. However, with 151 different varieties of Curry you can make, it can be difficult to know what you can even cook and which ones you should be making. Fortunately, we're here to walk you through exactly what ingredients make each Curry and where to find them, so you can get to work filling your Curry Dex!
What does a Curry do anyway?
Making Curry with your Pokémon has a lot of benefits. It restores your Pokémon's HP and PP, grants your Pokémon lots of Exp, and even makes your Pokémon more social, which leads to them luring Wild Pokémon to your campsite or bringing you Items. The most important thing Curry will do for your Pokémon, however, is increase your Friendship level. Higher Friendship levels makes certain moves more powerful, gives you access to certain items and ribbons, and is even necessary for some Pokémon to evolve. While there are other ways to increase your Pokémon's Friendship levels, making Curry is the most effective.
Items your Pokémon may bring to you after making Curry include:
- Tiny Mushroom
- Luminous Moss
- Bach's Food Tin (Shield)
- Bob's Food Tin (Sword)
- Mixed Mushrooms
- Brittle Bones
- Fried Food
- Spice Mix
- Instant Noodles
- Big Mushroom
- Snowball
- Tin of Beans
- Smoke-Poké Tail
- Pack of Potatoes
- Boiled Egg
- Fresh Cream
- Precooked Burger
- Honey
- Sausages
- Bread
- Large Leek
- Pungent Root
- Fruit Bunch
- Packaged Curry
- Balm Mushroom
- Pasta
- Fancy Apple
- Salad Mix
- Moomoo Cheese
- Coconut Milk
- Berries
The Curry Dex
Making Curry also goes towards completing your Curry Dex. There are several milestones along the way, with each of them granting you a reward from the Camping King. The Camping King is located at the steps leading up to Motostoke and he'll offer you 10 rewards for filling up your Curry Dex:
- Sausages (x3) for making one Curry.
- Fresh Ball for making five Curries.
- Weighted Ball for making 10 Curries.
- Soothe Bell for making 15 Curries.
- Mirror Ball for making 30 Curries.
- Tympole Ball for making 50 Curries.
- Champion Ball for making 80 Curries.
- Moomoo Cheese (x3) for making 110 Curries.
- Smoke-Poke Tail (x3) for making 150 Curries.
- Golden Cooking Utensils for making all 151 Curries.
What goes into a Curry anyway?
In Pokémon Sword and Shield, your Curry has a Main Ingredient and up to 10 Berries. Your Main Ingredient determines the type of Curry, while Berries determine the Flavor profile. Berries also determine the increase to Friendliness of your Pokémon. You'll be able to find most Main Ingredients from Ingredient Sellers in the Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke Wild Areas, but you can also find them while camping, talking to other players in the Wild Areas, and even as a reward for Poké Jobs.
Berries are mostly found by shaking Berry Trees in the Wild Area, but there are a few Berries that can only be gained in the Battle Tower or from Distribution Events. Sometimes you can also get Berries from social Pokémon, and there is even a Grocer who will sell Berries. Since each Curry can use up to 10 Berries and filling your Curry Dex requires 151 different Curries, you can never have too many Berries. So stock up often with as many as you can!
Main Ingredients
|Main Ingredient
|Rarity
|Curry
|Locations
|None
|N/A
|Plain Curry
|N/A
|Bread
|One Star
|Toast Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields
Camping
Other players in Wild Areas
Completing Poké Jobs
|Pasta
|One Star
|Pasta Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields
Camping
Other players in Wild Areas
|Fried Food
|One Star
|Fried-Food Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields
Camping
Other players in Wild Areas
|Instant Noodles
|One Star
|Instant-Noodle Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields
Camping
Other players in Wild Areas
|Precooked Burger
|One Star
|Burger-Steak Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields
Camping
Other players in Wild Areas
|Sausages
|Two Star
|Sausage Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke
Camping
Other players in Wild Areas
Completing Poké Jobs
|Tin of Beans
|Two Star
|Bean Medley Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke
Camping
Other players in Wild Areas
|Mixed Mushrooms
|Two Star
|Mushroom Medley Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke
Camping
Other players in Wild Areas
|Pack of Potatoes
|Two Star
|Plenty-of-Potato Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke
Camping
|Salad Mix
|Two Star
|Salad Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke
Camping
Other players in Wild Areas
|Spice Mix
|Two Star
|Seasoned Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke
Camping
Other players in Wild Areas
|Bob's Food Tin
|Three Star
|Juicy Curry
|Sword Only
Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke
Camping
Trading
|Bach's Food Tin
|Three Star
|Rich Curry
|Shield Only
Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke
Camping
Trading
|Brittle Bones
|Three Star
|Bone Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke
Camping
|Pungent Root
|Three Star
|Herb Medley Curry
|Hidden Item in the Wild Area (especially around water)
Camping
|Fresh Cream
|Three Star
|Whipped Cream Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke
Camping
|Packaged Curry
|Three Star
|Decorative Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke
Camping
Completing Poké Jobs
|Coconut Milk
|Three Star
|Coconut Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke
Camping
|Smoke-Poké Tail
|Four Star
|Smoked-Tail Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Hammerlocke
Camping
|Large Leek
|Four Star
|Leek Curry
|Hidden Item in the Wild Area
Camping
|Fancy Apple
|Four Star
|Apple Curry
|Hidden Item in the Wild Area (especially around trees)
Camping
|Boiled Egg
|Four Star
|Boiled-Egg Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Hammerlocke
Camping
|Fruit Bunch
|Four Star
|Tropical Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Hammerlocke
Camping
|Moomoo Cheese
|Four Star
|Cheese-Covered Curry
|Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlock
Camping
Completing Poké Jobs
|Gigantamix
|Five Star
|Gigantamax Curry
|Defeating Three, Four, and Five star Raids
Note: While all but two of the Ingredients can be found in both Sword and Shield, some Ingredients are much harder to come by. All of the Ingredients can be traded by trading a Pokémon holding the Ingredient. Bob and Bach's Food Tins are exclusive to Sword and Shield respectively, so if you're aiming to complete your Curry Dex, you'll need to trade with a player on the other version of the game.
Berries
Each Curry can have up to 10 Berries that determine the Flavor Profile and the amount your Pokémon's Friendship Level increases by. The rarer the Berry, the bigger the Friendship Level boost. As for the Flavor Profile, you just add up the points in each of five categories: Spicy, Dry, Sweet, Bitter, and Sour. Whichever one has the highest score becomes the Flavor of your Curry.
|Berry
|Rarity
|Spicy
|Dry
|Sweet
|Bitter
|Sour
|Cheri Berry
|Common
|1
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Chesto Berry
|Common
|--
|1
|--
|--
|--
|Pecha Berry
|Common
|--
|--
|1
|--
|--
|Rawst Berry
|Common
|--
|--
|--
|1
|--
|Aspear Berry
|Common
|--
|--
|--
|--
|1
|Leppa Berry
|Common
|1
|--
|1
|1
|1
|Oran Berry
|Common
|1
|1
|--
|1
|1
|Persmi Berry
|Common
|1
|1
|1
|--
|1
|Lum Berry
|Common
|1
|1
|1
|1
|--
|Sitrus Berry
|Common
|--
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Figy Berry
|Common
|2
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Wiki Berry
|Common
|--
|2
|--
|--
|--
|Mago Berry
|Common
|--
|--
|2
|--
|--
|Aquav Berry
|Common
|--
|--
|--
|2
|--
|Iapapa Berry
|Common
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2
|Pomeg Berry
|Common
|1
|--
|1
|1
|--
|Kelpsy Berry
|Common
|--
|1
|--
|1
|1
|Qualot Berry
|Common
|1
|--
|1
|--
|1
|Hondew Berry
|Common
|1
|1
|--
|1
|--
|Grepa Berry
|Common
|--
|1
|1
|--
|1
|Tamato Berry
|Common
|3
|1
|--
|--
|--
|Occa Berry
|Uncommon
|2
|--
|1
|--
|--
|Passho Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|2
|--
|1
|--
|Wacan Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|--
|2
|--
|1
|Rindo Berry
|Uncommon
|1
|--
|--
|2
|--
|Yache Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|-1
|--
|--
|2
|Chople Berry
|Uncommon
|2
|--
|--
|1
|--
|Kebia Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|2
|--
|--
|1
|Shuca Berry
|Uncommon
|1
|--
|2
|--
|--
|Coba Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|1
|--
|2
|--
|Payapa Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|--
|1
|--
|2
|Tanga Berry
|Uncommon
|3
|--
|--
|--
|1
|Charti Berry
|Uncommon
|1
|3
|--
|--
|--
|Kasib Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|1
|3
|--
|--
|Hanban Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|--
|1
|3
|--
|Colbur Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|--
|--
|1
|3
|Babiri Berry
|Uncommon
|4
|1
|--
|--
|--
|Chilan Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|4
|1
|--
|--
|Liechi Berry
|Uncommon
|5
|1
|5
|--
|--
|Ganlon Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|5
|1
|5
|--
|Salac Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|--
|5
|1
|5
|Petaya Berry
|Uncommon
|5
|--
|--
|5
|1
|Apicot Berry
|Uncommon
|1
|5
|--
|--
|5
|Roseli Berry
|Uncommon
|--
|--
|4
|1
|--
|Kee Berry
|Uncommon
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Maranga Berry
|Uncommon
|1
|1
|5
|5
|1
|Lansat Berry
|Rare (Battle Tower Only)
|5
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Starf Berry
|Rare (Battle Tower Only)
|5
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Enigma Berry
|Rare (Distribution Only)
|6
|1
|--
|--
|--
|Micle Berry
|Rare (Distribution Only)
|--
|6
|1
|--
|--
|Custap Berry
|Rare (Distribution Only)
|--
|--
|6
|1
|--
|Jaboca Berry
|Rare (Distribution Only)
|--
|--
|--
|6
|1
|Rowap Berry
|Rare (Distribution Only)
|1
|--
|--
|--
|6
While most Berries are found by shaking Berry Trees, there are seven Berries that can only be obtained through the Battle Tower or from Distribution Events. While these Berries aren't absolutely necessary to complete your Curry Dex, they have powerfully strong flavor profiles and make for some of the best Curry dishes in the game.
Questions about Curry?
Do you have any questions on how to make specific Curry for your Pokémon? Got any tips for other Curry Chefs? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our many other Pokémon Sword and Shield Guides!
