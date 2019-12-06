Pokémon Sword and Shield's Camping feature allows you to make a wide variety of Curries that can increase your Pokémon's friendship, restore your Pokémon's HP and PP, grant Exp. and items, and even encourage your Pokémon to lure in wild Pokémon to catch. However, with 151 different varieties of Curry you can make, it can be difficult to know what you can even cook and which ones you should be making. Fortunately, we're here to walk you through exactly what ingredients make each Curry and where to find them, so you can get to work filling your Curry Dex! What does a Curry do anyway? Making Curry with your Pokémon has a lot of benefits. It restores your Pokémon's HP and PP, grants your Pokémon lots of Exp, and even makes your Pokémon more social, which leads to them luring Wild Pokémon to your campsite or bringing you Items. The most important thing Curry will do for your Pokémon, however, is increase your Friendship level. Higher Friendship levels makes certain moves more powerful, gives you access to certain items and ribbons, and is even necessary for some Pokémon to evolve. While there are other ways to increase your Pokémon's Friendship levels, making Curry is the most effective. Amazon's 12 Days of Deals is here with big discounts for all Items your Pokémon may bring to you after making Curry include: Tiny Mushroom

Luminous Moss

Bach's Food Tin (Shield)

Bob's Food Tin (Sword)

Mixed Mushrooms

Brittle Bones

Fried Food

Spice Mix

Instant Noodles

Big Mushroom

Snowball

Tin of Beans

Smoke-Poké Tail

Pack of Potatoes

Boiled Egg

Fresh Cream

Precooked Burger

Honey

Sausages

Bread

Large Leek

Pungent Root

Fruit Bunch

Packaged Curry

Balm Mushroom

Pasta

Fancy Apple

Salad Mix

Moomoo Cheese

Coconut Milk

Berries The Curry Dex

Making Curry also goes towards completing your Curry Dex. There are several milestones along the way, with each of them granting you a reward from the Camping King. The Camping King is located at the steps leading up to Motostoke and he'll offer you 10 rewards for filling up your Curry Dex: Sausages (x3) for making one Curry.

(x3) for making one Curry. Fresh Ball for making five Curries.

for making five Curries. Weighted Ball for making 10 Curries.

for making 10 Curries. Soothe Bell for making 15 Curries.

for making 15 Curries. Mirror Ball for making 30 Curries.

for making 30 Curries. Tympole Ball for making 50 Curries.

for making 50 Curries. Champion Ball for making 80 Curries.

for making 80 Curries. Moomoo Cheese (x3) for making 110 Curries.

(x3) for making 110 Curries. Smoke-Poke Tail (x3) for making 150 Curries.

(x3) for making 150 Curries. Golden Cooking Utensils for making all 151 Curries. What goes into a Curry anyway?

In Pokémon Sword and Shield, your Curry has a Main Ingredient and up to 10 Berries. Your Main Ingredient determines the type of Curry, while Berries determine the Flavor profile. Berries also determine the increase to Friendliness of your Pokémon. You'll be able to find most Main Ingredients from Ingredient Sellers in the Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke Wild Areas, but you can also find them while camping, talking to other players in the Wild Areas, and even as a reward for Poké Jobs. Berries are mostly found by shaking Berry Trees in the Wild Area, but there are a few Berries that can only be gained in the Battle Tower or from Distribution Events. Sometimes you can also get Berries from social Pokémon, and there is even a Grocer who will sell Berries. Since each Curry can use up to 10 Berries and filling your Curry Dex requires 151 different Curries, you can never have too many Berries. So stock up often with as many as you can! Main Ingredients

Main Ingredient Rarity Curry Locations None N/A Plain Curry N/A Bread One Star Toast Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields

Camping

Other players in Wild Areas

Completing Poké Jobs Pasta One Star Pasta Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields

Camping

Other players in Wild Areas Fried Food One Star Fried-Food Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields

Camping

Other players in Wild Areas Instant Noodles One Star Instant-Noodle Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields

Camping

Other players in Wild Areas Precooked Burger One Star Burger-Steak Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields

Camping

Other players in Wild Areas Sausages Two Star Sausage Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke

Camping

Other players in Wild Areas

Completing Poké Jobs Tin of Beans Two Star Bean Medley Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke

Camping

Other players in Wild Areas Mixed Mushrooms Two Star Mushroom Medley Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke

Camping

Other players in Wild Areas Pack of Potatoes Two Star Plenty-of-Potato Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke

Camping Salad Mix Two Star Salad Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke

Camping

Other players in Wild Areas Spice Mix Two Star Seasoned Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke

Camping

Other players in Wild Areas Bob's Food Tin Three Star Juicy Curry Sword Only

Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke

Camping

Trading Bach's Food Tin Three Star Rich Curry Shield Only

Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke

Camping

Trading Brittle Bones Three Star Bone Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke

Camping Pungent Root Three Star Herb Medley Curry Hidden Item in the Wild Area (especially around water)

Camping Fresh Cream Three Star Whipped Cream Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke

Camping Packaged Curry Three Star Decorative Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke

Camping

Completing Poké Jobs Coconut Milk Three Star Coconut Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlocke

Camping Smoke-Poké Tail Four Star Smoked-Tail Curry Ingredients Seller in Hammerlocke

Camping Large Leek Four Star Leek Curry Hidden Item in the Wild Area

Camping Fancy Apple Four Star Apple Curry Hidden Item in the Wild Area (especially around trees)

Camping Boiled Egg Four Star Boiled-Egg Curry Ingredients Seller in Hammerlocke

Camping Fruit Bunch Four Star Tropical Curry Ingredients Seller in Hammerlocke

Camping Moomoo Cheese Four Star Cheese-Covered Curry Ingredients Seller in Rolling Fields and Hammerlock

Camping

Completing Poké Jobs Gigantamix Five Star Gigantamax Curry Defeating Three, Four, and Five star Raids

Note: While all but two of the Ingredients can be found in both Sword and Shield, some Ingredients are much harder to come by. All of the Ingredients can be traded by trading a Pokémon holding the Ingredient. Bob and Bach's Food Tins are exclusive to Sword and Shield respectively, so if you're aiming to complete your Curry Dex, you'll need to trade with a player on the other version of the game. Berries

Each Curry can have up to 10 Berries that determine the Flavor Profile and the amount your Pokémon's Friendship Level increases by. The rarer the Berry, the bigger the Friendship Level boost. As for the Flavor Profile, you just add up the points in each of five categories: Spicy, Dry, Sweet, Bitter, and Sour. Whichever one has the highest score becomes the Flavor of your Curry.

Berry Rarity Spicy Dry Sweet Bitter Sour Cheri Berry Common 1 -- -- -- -- Chesto Berry Common -- 1 -- -- -- Pecha Berry Common -- -- 1 -- -- Rawst Berry Common -- -- -- 1 -- Aspear Berry Common -- -- -- -- 1 Leppa Berry Common 1 -- 1 1 1 Oran Berry Common 1 1 -- 1 1 Persmi Berry Common 1 1 1 -- 1 Lum Berry Common 1 1 1 1 -- Sitrus Berry Common -- 1 1 1 1 Figy Berry Common 2 -- -- -- -- Wiki Berry Common -- 2 -- -- -- Mago Berry Common -- -- 2 -- -- Aquav Berry Common -- -- -- 2 -- Iapapa Berry Common -- -- -- -- 2 Pomeg Berry Common 1 -- 1 1 -- Kelpsy Berry Common -- 1 -- 1 1 Qualot Berry Common 1 -- 1 -- 1 Hondew Berry Common 1 1 -- 1 -- Grepa Berry Common -- 1 1 -- 1 Tamato Berry Common 3 1 -- -- -- Occa Berry Uncommon 2 -- 1 -- -- Passho Berry Uncommon -- 2 -- 1 -- Wacan Berry Uncommon -- -- 2 -- 1 Rindo Berry Uncommon 1 -- -- 2 -- Yache Berry Uncommon -- -1 -- -- 2 Chople Berry Uncommon 2 -- -- 1 -- Kebia Berry Uncommon -- 2 -- -- 1 Shuca Berry Uncommon 1 -- 2 -- -- Coba Berry Uncommon -- 1 -- 2 -- Payapa Berry Uncommon -- -- 1 -- 2 Tanga Berry Uncommon 3 -- -- -- 1 Charti Berry Uncommon 1 3 -- -- -- Kasib Berry Uncommon -- 1 3 -- -- Hanban Berry Uncommon -- -- 1 3 -- Colbur Berry Uncommon -- -- -- 1 3 Babiri Berry Uncommon 4 1 -- -- -- Chilan Berry Uncommon -- 4 1 -- -- Liechi Berry Uncommon 5 1 5 -- -- Ganlon Berry Uncommon -- 5 1 5 -- Salac Berry Uncommon -- -- 5 1 5 Petaya Berry Uncommon 5 -- -- 5 1 Apicot Berry Uncommon 1 5 -- -- 5 Roseli Berry Uncommon -- -- 4 1 -- Kee Berry Uncommon 5 5 1 1 1 Maranga Berry Uncommon 1 1 5 5 1 Lansat Berry Rare (Battle Tower Only) 5 1 5 1 5 Starf Berry Rare (Battle Tower Only) 5 1 5 1 5 Enigma Berry Rare (Distribution Only) 6 1 -- -- -- Micle Berry Rare (Distribution Only) -- 6 1 -- -- Custap Berry Rare (Distribution Only) -- -- 6 1 -- Jaboca Berry Rare (Distribution Only) -- -- -- 6 1 Rowap Berry Rare (Distribution Only) 1 -- -- -- 6