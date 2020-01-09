Steel spirit Pokémon Sword A whole new region to explore Travel around the Galar region competing against rivals, battling gym leaders, and encountering a smattering of new and old Pokémon. There are plenty of new game elements to explore. $60 at Amazon

What's in the DLC? The Expansion Pass gives you two new locations to explore: The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. Between these two new locations, you'll find 200 Pokémon, new legendaries, new rivals, and more challenges to overcome. These locations will be similar to the Galar region's Wild Area in that they will be seamless maps where you can control the camera, see other trainers, and discover new Pokémon dens with other players from around the world. Will new Pokémon be in the Expansion Pass?

Yes, at the beginning of The Isle of Armor, players will receive a new Fighting-type Pokémon called Kubfu. There are also new legendary Pokémon to discover. In addition to that, players will encounter familiar Pokémon that weren't in the Galar region's main storyline like Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Galarian Slowpoke, and many more. As with all Pokémon games, the Pokémon you encounter in the Expansion Pass will be different depending on whether you're playing Sword or Shield. Will there be Gigantamax Pokémon in the DLC? Many of the Pokémon you encounter in the Expansion Pass will have Gigantamax forms for you to discover. In fact, your starter Pokémon will gain the ability to Gigantamax once you've entered the new DLC locations. There will also be plenty of new Pokémon dens for you to discover, so you'll be able to join in Max Raid Battles to fight and capture Gigantamax Pokémon. What happens in The Isle of Armor?

In the Pokémon Direct, The Isle of Armor was described as a place of growth. It's a gorgeous location filled with beaches, caves, and forests. Here players will meet former Champion Leon's mentor, Mustard, and become his apprentice. You'll train to beat other trainers in the island's dojo and will meet a new rival to compete against. What happens in The Crown Tundra?

The Pokémon company stated that this section of the expansion focuses on exploration. This is a frozen land filled with mountains, ice, and snow. You're appointed as the leader of an exploration team to journey through The Crown Tundra. Players will find a new kind of underground Pokémon dens where players can participate in co-op battles to take down and capture legendary Pokémon from past games. What's more, new legendary Pokémon can be found in The Crown Tundra. Who are the new rivals?

Within The Isle of Armor, the rival you encounter will be different depending on if you're playing Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. In Sword, your rival will be Klara, a Poison-type trainer, whereas Shield players will have Avery, a Psychic-type trainer as their rival. Will there be new character customization options?

Yes, players will find more bags, clothes, and accessories for their trainers to wear. There will also be additional hair colors, hairstyles, and Rotom bike options. When does the DLC release? The Expansion Pass releases in two parts. The first part is known as The Isle of Armor and releases in June 2020, while the second part is known as The Crown Tundra and releases sometime in Fall 2020. This DLC is currently available for pre-order at the Nintendo eShop for $30.

