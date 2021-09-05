Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play online multiplayer battle arena game for Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. Players engage in 5-v-5 battles with Pokémon of different battle types to see who will win. But which Pokémon can you use? Here are all of the playable Pokémon characters we know of so far.
Pokémon Unite roster
Here are all of the playable characters (we know of so far) and their roles. There is also a Pokémon Unite tier list that shows which Pokémon are higher ranking than others. There are also some special Pokémon skins that can make these fighters look different.
- Pikachu (Attacker)
- Charizard (All-Rounder)
- Snorlax (Defender)
- Crustle (Defender)
- Greninja (Attacker)
- Eldegoss (Supporter)
- Talonflame (Speedster)
- Lucario (All-Rounder)
- Venusaur (Attacker)
- Mr. Mime (Supporter)
- Slowbro (Defender)
- Absol (Speedster)
- Machamp (All-Rounder)
- Wigglytuff (Supporter)
- Alolan Ninetales (Attacker)
- Cramorant (Attacker)
- Gengar (Speedster)
- Garchomp (All-Rounder)
- Cinderace (Attacker)
- Zeraora (Speedster)
- Gardevoir (Attacker)
- Blissey (Supporter)
- Blastoise (Defender)
Roles & Battle Type System
Unlike core Pokémon games, Pokémon Unite's battle system focuses on Battle types rather than Elemental types. During each battle, Pokémon can grow as they fight and can even temporarily evolve.
There are five different Battle Types:
Attacker: Has low Endurance and excels at dealing heavy ranged damage to opponents.
- Pikachu
- Greninja
- Venausaur
- Alolan Ninetales
- Cramorant
- Cinderace
- Gardevoir
Speedster: Has high Mobility and Offense and excels at making quick attacks and scoring points.
- Zeraora
- Talonflame
- Absol
- Gengar
- All-Rounder: Has balanced Offense and Endurance and are highly tenacious fighters.
- Charizard
- Lucario
- Machamp
- Garchomp
- Defender: Has high Endurance and excels at protecting allies and hindering opponents.
- Snorlax
- Crustle
- Slowbrow
- Blastoise
- Supporter: Provides team support by inflicting status conditions on opponents and by healing allies.
- Eldegoss
- Mr. Mime
- Wigglytuff
- Blissey
Pokémon Unite: Pokémon Licenses coming soon
There are currently only 20 playable Pokémon characters in Pokémon Unite, but more will be added to the roster as time goes on. So far, here are all of the Pokémon we know for sure are on their way.
- Sylveon
- Mamoswine
Pokémon Unite License Prices
To use a Pokémon in battle, you will need to have its Pokémon License. You can purchase these in the shop by either spending Aeos Coins or Aeos Gems. Aeos Coins are earned as you play, while Aeos Gems can only be purchased with real-world money. Here's the price for each license.
Note: Blissey will be joining the ranks on Wednesday, August 18. We'll update the purchase information once it's released.
|Pokémon
|Aeos Coins
|Aeos Gems
|Absol
|10,000
|575
|Alolan Ninetales
|8,000
|460
|Blastoise
|8,000
|460
|Blissey
|8,000
|460
|Charizard
|6,000
|345
|Cinderace
|8,000
|460
|Cramorant
|8,000
|460
|Crustle
|8,000
|460
|Eldegoss
|6,000
|345
|Garchomp
|10,000
|575
|Gardevoir
|8,000
|460
|Gengar
|10,000
|575
|Greninja
|10,000
|575
|Lucario
|10,000
|575
|Machamp
|8,000
|460
|Mr. Mime
|8,000
|460
|Pikachu
|6,000
|345
|Slowbro
|6,000
|345
|Snorlax
|6,000
|345
|Talonflame
|6,000
|345
|Venasaur
|8,000
|460
|Wigglytuff
|8,000
|460
Pokémon Unite: All Pokémon you can get for free
There are currently 12 Pokémon that you can get for free. However, five of these are starters. If you get one of the starters, the rest are closed to you and must be purchased. Some of them are only free during a limited-time event.
|Pokémon
|How to get it
|Zeraora
|Play Pokémon Unite before Aug 31 and then make sure to claim Zeraora.
|Slowbro
|Awarded after reaching Trainer Level 2. You have to claim it to add it to your roster.
|Venasaur
|Awarded after reaching Trainer Level 5. You have to claim it to add it to your roster.
|Alolan Ninetales
|Log in to Pokémon Unite on two different Days. Rewarded as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gifts. It won't join your roster until you claim it.
|Cinderace
|Log in to Pokémon Unite on eight different Days. Rewarded as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gifts. You must remember to claim Cinderace to use it.
|Greninja
|Rewarded on the 14th day of logging in to Pokémon Unite. Rewarded as part of the 14-Day Welcome Gifts. Make sure to claim Greninja after you unlock it.
|Crustle
|Part of the Beginner Challenge awarded after completing all 7 Day Missions. Crustle won't join your team until you claim it.
|Eldegoss
|Can be chosen as a Starter.
|Snorlax
|Can be chosen as a Starter.
|Pikachu
|Can be chosen as a Starter.
|Charizard
|Can be chosen as a Starter.
|Talonflame
|Can be chosen as a Starter.
Get out there, champ
To do well in Pokémon Unite, you'll need to keep Battle Types in mind and use your Pokémon to score points. It will help to have a diverse group of creatures on your team. As time goes on, more Pokémon might get added to this list, and we'll update it if that happens.
