Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play online multiplayer battle arena game for Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. Players engage in 5-v-5 battles with Pokémon of different battle types to see who will win. But which Pokémon can you use? Here are all of the playable Pokémon characters we know of so far. If you're really into Pokémon, check out all Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Unite roster

Here are all of the playable characters (we know of so far) and their roles. There is also a Pokémon Unite tier list that shows which Pokémon are higher ranking than others. There are also some special Pokémon skins that can make these fighters look different. Pikachu (Attacker)

Charizard (All-Rounder)

Snorlax (Defender)

Crustle (Defender)

Greninja (Attacker)

Eldegoss (Supporter)

Talonflame (Speedster)

Lucario (All-Rounder)

Venusaur (Attacker)

Mr. Mime (Supporter)

Slowbro (Defender)

Absol (Speedster)

Machamp (All-Rounder)

Wigglytuff (Supporter)

Alolan Ninetales (Attacker)

Cramorant (Attacker)

Gengar (Speedster)

Garchomp (All-Rounder)

Cinderace (Attacker)

Zeraora (Speedster)

Gardevoir (Attacker)

Blissey (Supporter)

Blastoise (Defender) Roles & Battle Type System

Unlike core Pokémon games, Pokémon Unite's battle system focuses on Battle types rather than Elemental types. During each battle, Pokémon can grow as they fight and can even temporarily evolve. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more There are five different Battle Types: Attacker: Has low Endurance and excels at dealing heavy ranged damage to opponents. Pikachu Greninja Venausaur Alolan Ninetales Cramorant Cinderace Gardevoir

Speedster: Has high Mobility and Offense and excels at making quick attacks and scoring points. Zeraora Talonflame Absol Gengar

All-Rounder: Has balanced Offense and Endurance and are highly tenacious fighters. Charizard Lucario Machamp Garchomp

Has balanced Offense and Endurance and are highly tenacious fighters. Defender: Has high Endurance and excels at protecting allies and hindering opponents. Snorlax Crustle Slowbrow Blastoise

Has high Endurance and excels at protecting allies and hindering opponents. Supporter: Provides team support by inflicting status conditions on opponents and by healing allies. Eldegoss Mr. Mime Wigglytuff Blissey

Provides team support by inflicting status conditions on opponents and by healing allies. Pokémon Unite: Pokémon Licenses coming soon

There are currently only 20 playable Pokémon characters in Pokémon Unite, but more will be added to the roster as time goes on. So far, here are all of the Pokémon we know for sure are on their way. Sylveon

Mamoswine Pokémon Unite License Prices

To use a Pokémon in battle, you will need to have its Pokémon License. You can purchase these in the shop by either spending Aeos Coins or Aeos Gems. Aeos Coins are earned as you play, while Aeos Gems can only be purchased with real-world money. Here's the price for each license. Note: Blissey will be joining the ranks on Wednesday, August 18. We'll update the purchase information once it's released.

Pokémon Aeos Coins Aeos Gems Absol 10,000 575 Alolan Ninetales 8,000 460 Blastoise 8,000 460 Blissey 8,000 460 Charizard 6,000 345 Cinderace 8,000 460 Cramorant 8,000 460 Crustle 8,000 460 Eldegoss 6,000 345 Garchomp 10,000 575 Gardevoir 8,000 460 Gengar 10,000 575 Greninja 10,000 575 Lucario 10,000 575 Machamp 8,000 460 Mr. Mime 8,000 460 Pikachu 6,000 345 Slowbro 6,000 345 Snorlax 6,000 345 Talonflame 6,000 345 Venasaur 8,000 460 Wigglytuff 8,000 460

Pokémon Unite: All Pokémon you can get for free

There are currently 12 Pokémon that you can get for free. However, five of these are starters. If you get one of the starters, the rest are closed to you and must be purchased. Some of them are only free during a limited-time event.