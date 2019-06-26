Polar has revealed a new fitness and sleep tracking watch. The Polar Ignite has been designed for 24/7 wear and is the company's thinnest and lightest wearable product to date. It's launching today, June 26, for $230.
The Polar Ignite includes a unique Nightly Recharge feature that identifies your Sleep Score, then combines it with daily recovery information from the body. Your Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) recovery is calculated by looking at heart rate variability, heart rate, and breathing.
Polar uses this combined information to give you a thorough overview of how well you slept and to make recommendations for nights going forward. The tool has been designed to help you sleep better and advance your overall fitness.
Available in black-silver, white-silver, and yellow-black, the Polar Ignite also introduces FitSpark, a daily training guide that offers personalized, adaptive guidance based on your fitness level, training history, and Nightly Recharge measure. With FitSpark, you receive suggestions and guides about cardio, strength training, and performance categories directly from your watch.
Other built-in features include:
- Sleep Plus Stages, which rates your quality of sleep, tracking your various cycles through light, deep, and REM sleep stages.
- Daily guided breathing exercises called Serene, which helps you balance body and mind.
The Polar Ignite measures 43-by-43-by-8.5 mm and weighs just 35 grams with a wristband and 21 grams without a band. It includes a color touch display (IPS TFT) with an ambient light sensor (ALS) and 240x204 resolution.
The case is made from glass fiber and reinforced polymer and includes a stainless steel bezel and button.
You can purchase the Polar Ignite directly from the company's website. It will be available at online and brick-and-mortar retailers soon.