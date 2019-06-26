Polar has revealed a new fitness and sleep tracking watch. The Polar Ignite has been designed for 24/7 wear and is the company's thinnest and lightest wearable product to date. It's launching today, June 26, for $230.

The Polar Ignite includes a unique Nightly Recharge feature that identifies your Sleep Score, then combines it with daily recovery information from the body. Your Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) recovery is calculated by looking at heart rate variability, heart rate, and breathing.

Polar uses this combined information to give you a thorough overview of how well you slept and to make recommendations for nights going forward. The tool has been designed to help you sleep better and advance your overall fitness.