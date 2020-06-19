Tick tock... Father's Day is only a few days away, and if you're still stumped on what to get dad, it's almost to the point where you'll be stuck handing him a gift card. We've already shared a full guide to the best Father's Day deals around, but if dad's an exercise addict, one stellar pick you won't find on the list is Polar's sale on Vantage sport watches. These GPS running & multi-sport watches are up to 30% off through June 22 when you use the appropriate promo code during checkout. Plus, Polar includes free standard shipping with the purchase.

The most affordable model on sale today is the Polar Vantage M. Using promo code FLASH25 at checkout saves you 25% off its usual cost and brings its price down to $209.97. Vantage sport watches are designed as training companions for athletes and include features such as an integrated heart rate monitor and the ability to sync your data with your smartphone.

While the Vantage M is a fantastic pick for casual exercise and even half-marathons, the Polar Vantage V is a higher-end model that's for more ambitious athletes. With promo code FLASH30, you can save $150 off its regular price of $500 and score one today for just $349.97. This model is built for athletes who train for full marathons and has

The Polar Vantage V Titan is on sale today as well for $419.97 when you use promo code FLASH30 during checkout for a savings of $180. This model features extra-long battery life and extensive training features.

Polar's sale is only set to last through June 22, so be sure to place your order soon if you're interested! Priority shipping is free on orders totaling $100 or more and should take between 3 to 5 days to arrive, though you can upgrade the shipping speed to Next-Day Air for an additional fee to receive your order even faster.