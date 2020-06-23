Powering up your devices could be much quicker if you had the appropriate charger. If you have any Power Delivery-compatible devices, then the RAVPower 61W USB-C PD 3.0 Wall Charger is a stellar option, and today you can grab one on sale for only $21.99 in black at Amazon. That saves you nearly $15 off its usual cost of $36 and brings this charger down to one of its lowest prices in history. You'll be hard-pressed to find an option this powerful for under $30 elsewhere too.

This wall charger features a USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 port with a powerful 61W output that is comparable to Apple's own MacBook Pro charger in a smaller form factor, and it's compatible with devices like models of the Apple MacBook, the Nintendo Switch, smartphones, and more. There's also a USB-A port so you can power up two devices simultaneously. It's pretty slim as well and even features a foldable plug, along with built-in safeguards to protect against overcharging, short-circuiting, and overheating. You'll need to use your own USB-C cable with it though, as one isn't included with today's purchase.

I was lucky enough to get my hands on one of these chargers recently, and it certainly seems to live up to RAVPower's claims. It's noticeably durable, and customers at Amazon have been enjoying it too based on recent reviews scoring it with a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

