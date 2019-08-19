Apple on Monday announced more colors of the Powerbeats Pro will be available to preorder beginning August 22 at 12:01 a.m. PT. The new colors, which were announced earlier this year, include ivory, moss, and navy. (Dibs on moss!)

Once preorders go live, Apple said that shipments of the additional colors will arrive on August 30, which is also the day the new colors will be offered at Apple Stores across the U.S.

The Powerbeats Pro are wireless headphones from beats that offer sweat and water resistance, adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit, and physical button controls. They also feature Apple's H1 chip for easy connection to Apple devices.

In our review of the Powerbeats Pro, we found the wireless headphones to be the perfect balance of sound, features, and comfort. Our only real (minor) complaint is that the charging case is a little big, especially when compared to the AirPods case.

If you haven't picked up the Powerbeats Pro and are in the market for headphones to wear while you workout, you'd be hard pressed to find something better.