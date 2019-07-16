Ask anyone who has ever used the Blue Yeti USB microphone and they'll tell you they love it. If you've been looking to start a podcast, record some music, or even just make yourself sound better in your video calls, the Blue Yeti is only $89.99 for Amazon Prime Day!

Blue Yeti USB-powered desk microphone

This is one of the best deals that we've seen on the powerful Blue Yeti USB desktop mic. Whether you want to start a podcast or just need something better for recording audio, this is the way to go.

$89.00 $129.99 $41 off

What makes the Blue Yeti so great is its versatility. It comes with four different types of recording modes — Cardioid, Omnidirectional, Bidirectional, and Stereo — which means it can be used in practically any situation. Recording a podcast with multiple guests? Turn on the Omnidirectional mode, plop the Blue Yeti down on the table and you're good to go! Looking to record your voice with a nice guitar track? The Stereo mode will help your homemade tunes sounding stellar.

It's powered by USB, meaning you can take it with you anywhere and have a great microphone. Whether you use Mac or Windows, the mic is truly plug-and-play, and it even has a headphone jack for live monitoring so you'll always know what sounds the Yeti is picking up!

Seriously, if you're looking to do any audio work at all, the Blue Yeti is an easy choice. You just won't find a more versatile microphone for the price — especially one that plugs directly into your computer through USB. The Yeti's already a steal at its normal price of $129, but for $89 it's an absolute must-have!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

