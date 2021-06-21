Prime Day is one of the best days to pick up some sweet new accessories to go with your favorite iPad or maybe even one of the shiny new Prime Day iPad deals you've just bought for yourself. Whether you use your iPad simply for fun and streaming shows or use it constantly for work, these accessories are a must-have for every iPad owner.
Just remember that there are several different iPads out there, so you'll want to double check and make sure the accessories you fancy are compatible with your device. Without further ado, here are the best Prime Day deals for iPad we've seen thus far.
Best Prime Day iPad accessory deals
This year Prime Day takes place on June 21 and 22 so that means you have two days to find the perfect accessory deals for your iPad. However, the best accessories and deals tend to sell out the fastest, so don't drag your feet too long if you find something you like.
Yekbee iPad Keyboard Case | 35% off at Amazon
The awesome Keyboard case allows you to rotate the iPad and place it in various positions. It works with the 10.2-inch iPad (8th and 7th Gen), Air 3, Pro, and the 10.5 iPad. It also comes in a variety of colors, the keyboard is backlit, and it includes a holder for the Apple Pencil. Get it while it's $22 off!
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD Power Bank | 37% off at Amazon
The worst thing that can happen when you're out and about is for your iPad to run out of battery. that's why it's always helpful to have a reliable battery pack, like this Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD. Just remember that you'll need to provide the Lightning cable.
Whether you use your iPad to listen to music, watch shows, surf the internet, draw, or use it as one of your main work devices these accessories can enhance your experience. They're all heavily discounted for Prime Day, but there's no guarantee they will last long. Pick up the deals that speak to you before they sell out.
