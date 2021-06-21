The Fire HD 10 , in particular, has only been available for a matter of weeks and it is seeing its very first direct discount for Prime day, falling to just $80. That's almost 50% off a brand new device making this one of the standout deals of the whole event.

One thing that is for certain in Amazon's annual Prime Day is an abundance of Amazon device deals , though you don't always see its latest devices getting quite so much discount love as it is offering on its Fire tablets right now.

Amazon's new Fire HD 10 is a powerhouse tablet and a total steal at this price. This unmissable Prime Day deal is only available during the event and may not return to this low price until the sales in the fall.

Amazon has done a terrific job at balancing solid specs with a super-affordable price in its entire lineup for Fire tablets. Though they don't quite compete with the iPad in terms of build quality, iOS software experience, or the App Store ecosystem, they have gotten really good over the last few years and are great options for those that don't want to spend even $300 on the best iPad deals.

The Fire HD 10 has a gorgeous 10.1-inch display that looks great whether you're watching a movie, answering emails, or playing a game. Your audio will sound top-tier too with Dolby Atmos speakers and your whole experience will feel smooth thanks to 3GB of built-in RAM and an octa-core processor.

There's 32GB of internal storage as standard on the entry-level model, though you can get a version with 64GB built-in. That being said, the Fire HD 10 supports microSD cards of up to 1TB, something the iPad certainly can't do, so you can expand the storage easily and affordably down the line should you need to.

Being an Amazon device, you also have access to Alexa for your smart assistant needs and the Fire HD 10 Plus even does double duty as a hands-free Echo Show if you get it with the wireless charging stand.

After a more compact tablet? Amazon is also heavily discounting its Fire HD 8 lineup of tablets by as much as 50%. With prices from just $45, these affordable tablets are no-brainer buys if you want something to kick back with on the couch or give to a younger user without worrying about them damaging a more expensive tablet.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus If the specs on the Fire HD 10 aren't quite enough, step it up with the Fire HD 10 Plus. It has 4GB of RAM, up from 3GB, for an even smoother experience plus it can operate as an Echo Show if you grab the wireless charging stand. $109.99 at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle Planning to use your new tablet for some work? Get yourself this bundle that includes the 32GB tablet, a Bluetooth keyboard case, and a year of Microsoft 365 at a 44% discount. $150 at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 If you don't need Amazon's latest and greatest tablet, you can downsize to the Fire HD 8 and still have a great experience during your day-to-day tablet usage. It's got a great 8-inch HD display, Dolby Atmos speakers, and more for just $45. That's 50% off. $44.99 at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus You can get some extra RAM and wireless charging / Show Mode capabilities on the smaller screen too if you go for the Fire HD 8 Plus. It's over 40% off right now. $64.99 at Amazon