If you've been waiting to purchase a 50- or 55-inch television, now is the time to make a move. During this week's Prime Day, at least two models on sale caught my eye. Both would make a great addition to a living room or bedroom. The all-new Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD and Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD are available at huge discounts for a limited time.
Much to see
Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV Edition
Look at the details
This Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV features the Fire TV experience built-in and includes a Voice Remote with Alexa. With true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality and access to all the movies and TV shows you love.
Go bigger
Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition
Incredible value
Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with more than 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in Ultra HD.
This is just two of many Amazon Prime Day deals that are now live, so be sure to visit our guide to Prime Day deals for more of the best offers before the two-day sale comes to an end.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
