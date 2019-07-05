Everyone has a camera nowadays, whether it’s a DSLR or the one on their smartphone. In the right hands, these cameras can produce amazing results. However, one major downside is that digital photos can’t be printed out and shared right away; at some point, you’ll have to upload your photo files to a computer for printing. However, this Polaroid OneStep 2 camera lets you print and share your photos easily for as little as $99.99.

The Polaroid OneStep 2 is an analog instant camera, meaning all you have to do is point and shoot for a photo to print instantly. The OneStep 2 features a high-quality lens and powerful flash to produce sharp photos. There are 6 bundles to choose from, 4 of which come with specialty i-Type film that produces unique results with each shot. For example, Summer Blues film will give your photos a cool tone, while the special edition Stranger Things film features themed designs based on the show.

One of the best ways to share an unforgettable moment is with a quick photo, and the Polaroid OneStep 2 lets you share these moments instantly for as low as $99.99, or 16% off.

