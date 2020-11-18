This is a unique deal on a product we don't see go on sale every day. The Fujifilm Instax SP-3 Mobile Printer has dropped to $89 on Amazon. This deal price is available in both black and white. The mobile printer usually sells for around $100 and often much more than that. This is the lowest price we've ever seen. It's actually being sold by Adorama through Amazon, and you can find this at Adorama's main site for the same price as well. You can find it price matched at B&H, too.

I don't know what it is about modern society, but for some reason there is a natural attraction to the physical version of digital works. Take me, for example, while I have had several e-readers I think there's something inherently better about owning the physical copy of a book. My wife is a huge fan of physical photos versus digital ones. This is so prevelant that even instant film cameras like the old school Kodak cameras have become popular again.

If you're in that camp, you should try the Fujifilm Instax. It's a great way to turn all those social media photos into something real you can share with people around you. It can print real photos wirelessly while connected your mobile device, which includes smartphones, tablets, and other such devices. It can be used anywhere, too. While you might be social distancing for a while, you can have one these the next time you go to a party or travel.

The printer can easily access and print photos from all the popular networks like Instagram, Facebook, Google Photos, Snapchat, and more. You can even add text to the images and put special messages in there. The device has a rechargeable battery so you can keep using it and just recharge when you need to.