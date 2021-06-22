Amazon Prime Day is the best time not only to pick up the best Prime Day iPad deals , but also accessories and cases for your tablet. Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is one of its most popular, and it's currently available on Amazon discounted to just $299. If you pick one of those up you're going to need a case, and Speck's Balance Folio Case for iPad is less than half-price thanks to this Prime Day deal, check it out!

Speck's Balance Folio case is a smart, protective solution that also serves as a stand for your iPad.

Speck's Balance Folio case provides all the protection your iPad could possibly need. Its folio design means that the front and back, as well as all the sides of your iPad, are safe from bumps and scrapes, as well as drop protection thanks to its interior liner. Speck says the Balance Folio should protect your iPad from drops of up to four feet.

It has a multi-angle stand for different viewing angles that can be used for typing or viewing content at ease, and the folio cover has a locking clasp to keep it secure and prevent it from opening when you're on the move, there's even a retractable magnetic camera shield to protect your iPad's camera lens.

Good quality, affordable iPad cases are quite hard to come by, so this is really an excellent deal. The Balance Folio usually comes in at $40, but right now a few of the colors are discounted by more than 50%, that includes the black and Marine Blue colors, other options including grey are available for ever-so-slightly more than this, but still at an excellent discount.

