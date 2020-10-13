The air that you breathe in is important, so why not purify it? Having clean air is also great for your overall health, because you're not breathing in dust and pollen and all that icky stuff. If your looking for an air purifier , then the Toshiba Smart Air Purifier and Echo Dot Prime Day bundle deal is a great option, because you get two fantastic products for just $80, which is almost 50% off.

The Toshiba Smart Air Purifier and Echo Dot Bundle is a great deal. You get a highly rated air purifier for clean air, and an Echo Dot to control it with your voice.

With a lot of heat waves going on recently, it's more important than ever to breathe in clean air. The Toshiba Smart Air Purifier is a 26-inch air purifier that can filter at max speed in medium to large rooms up to 222-square feet. Despite the size, it has fairly quiet operation, so it won't bother you while you sleep at night, and you can breathe in fresh air. The air purifier also has a UV light sanitizer, which kills airborne bacteria and viruses, like influenza, staph, and rhinovirus.

The smart capabilities of the Toshiba Air Purifier let you connect the device with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn it on and off with just your voice. This bundle deal is an especially great value because you are also getting an Echo Dot, and the entire package is just $80.

The Echo Dot is the third-generation of Amazon's smart speaker, which is small enough to fit pretty much anywhere in the home. It has an improved speaker over the previous generation, and in addition to voice controlling your Toshiba Smart Air Purifier, you can tell Alexa to play music, buy things off Amazon, make phone calls and more. And if you have any smart home accessories that can be controlled with Alexa, the Echo Dot gives you another access point for controlling your home.

This bundle is just too good of a deal to pass up, really. The Toshiba Air Purifier is $100 by itself, so the bundle with the Echo Dot is pretty much knocking off $20 and giving you a free Dot to sweeten the deal. And who doesn't want to breath clean air?