The RAVPower fast wireless charger comes with a QUickCharge 3.0 wall adapter, and it's on sale for $12.24 when you clip the $6 off on-page coupon then use the code 89BRJJQE during checkout. Without these stacked discounts, the charger is selling for $23. The drop to $12 is one of the lowest we've ever seen. While we have seen discounts on this charger in the past, it has been a long time since we've seen the double discount.

The wireless charging pad comes with a Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter, which is perfect for ensuring you get the fastest charging speed possible, even if you're not using a Quick Charge phone. At least you know you're getting topped off as much as possible. A lot of times chargers require a separate purchase of a wall adapter, so you're getting a lot of value with this deal.

RAVPower's pad also has HyperAir tech, which helps deliver the fastest possible speeds for iOS or Android devices. You can get to full charge in just 30 minutes, which is exceptional. The pad is compatible with pretty much any Qi-enabled device, including the iPhone or Android phones. You'll get 10W output with Android phones and 7.5W with the iPhone. The Qi protocol even works with things like AirPods cases.

The device is case friendly and uses Power Wave to transmit through protective cases up to 8mm thick. The only things that might get in the way include foreign objects (like credit cards) or metal cases. The cooling silicone and aluminum alloy help disperse heat 20% faster, and the pad has built-in safeguards to prevent things like over-current, overcharging, and more. The actual design of the pad uses silicone for stability and grips on the base to keep it from slipping.