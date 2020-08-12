What you need to know
- The Sportsnet app now supports picture-in-picture on iPad.
- Viewers can enjoy live streams without interrupting what they're doing.
- Hopefully this will expand to iPhone with iOS 14.
The Rogers Sports & Media Sportsnet app has been updated to add support for iPad's picture-in-picture mode for the first time. Users can now enjoy live streams while also doing whatever else they'd like. The dream of watching basketball while doing your taxes has now been realized!
The new update is available for download from the App Store now, with a couple of other points of note mentioned in the update notes.
- iPad PIP mode for SN NOW live streams
- Update to iPad listen section display
- Other minor improvements
While this update is only for those on iPad, Apple's upcoming addition of picture-in-picture support to iPhone with iOS 14 could mean the Sportsnet app will get the feature, too.
The Sportsnet app is a free download and can be had from the App Store right now. You'll need a cable subscription to use it, though.
