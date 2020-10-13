Being able to see an opponent pop into view within a millisecond or being able to notice a collectable item at the corner of your screen can really help immerse you further into your gaming experience. This is best done with curved gaming monitors since the curviture reduces eye strain and allows you to notice things a little more easily than you might on a flat monitor.

While scrolling through today's Prime Day gaming monitor deals, I couldn't help but whistle when I saw the Samsung 27-inch Curved G5 Odyssey. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate, has lightning fast 1ms response times, features HDR10 for gorgeous colors, has a 1000R curviture, and is so packed with pixels that you'll be able to notice things more easily during competitive gaming sessions. It might just give you the edge you need to get ahead.