Being able to see an opponent pop into view within a millisecond or being able to notice a collectable item at the corner of your screen can really help immerse you further into your gaming experience. This is best done with curved gaming monitors since the curviture reduces eye strain and allows you to notice things a little more easily than you might on a flat monitor.
While scrolling through today's Prime Day gaming monitor deals, I couldn't help but whistle when I saw the Samsung 27-inch Curved G5 Odyssey. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate, has lightning fast 1ms response times, features HDR10 for gorgeous colors, has a 1000R curviture, and is so packed with pixels that you'll be able to notice things more easily during competitive gaming sessions. It might just give you the edge you need to get ahead.
Immersive gaming
Samsung 27-inch Curved G5 Odyssey Gaming Monitor
Immerse yourself in gaming
Samsung's 1000R curved monitor supports a 144Hz refresh rate, and handles as impressive WQHD pixel density to truly pull you into your various gaming sessions. The 37-inch already sold out, so we expect the 27-inch to follow soon.
My gaming setup is already good to go, but if I was in the market for Prime Day gaming monitor deals, especially for a curved monitor, then this would definitely be the one I would go for on this day of deals. Not only does it offer spectacular performance, but it even has a cool, edgy design that will look awesome on any desk.
The 32-inch version of the Samsung Curved G5 Odyssey has already sold out and we don't expect the 27-inch to last much longer. Get it while you can.
